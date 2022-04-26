WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks UCLA-Duke Pipeline, Building Chemistry With Bruins

UCLA football receiver Jake Bobo spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Bobo talked about his early thoughts on the Bruins and living in Los Angeles, how he's connecting with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the role Brittain Brown and Jeff Faris have played in his transition from Duke and where he stands on the LA fast food scene.



