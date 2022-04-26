WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks UCLA-Duke Pipeline, Building Chemistry With Bruins
The former Blue Devil has immediately shot up to the top of the depth chart during spring camp after being one of the ACC's top pass-catchers in 2021.
UCLA football receiver Jake Bobo spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Bobo talked about his early thoughts on the Bruins and living in Los Angeles, how he's connecting with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the role Brittain Brown and Jeff Faris have played in his transition from Duke and where he stands on the LA fast food scene.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue