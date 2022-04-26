Skip to main content
WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks UCLA-Duke Pipeline, Building Chemistry With Bruins

WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks UCLA-Duke Pipeline, Building Chemistry With Bruins

The former Blue Devil has immediately shot up to the top of the depth chart during spring camp after being one of the ACC's top pass-catchers in 2021.

The former Blue Devil has immediately shot up to the top of the depth chart during spring camp after being one of the ACC's top pass-catchers in 2021.

UCLA football receiver Jake Bobo spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Bobo talked about his early thoughts on the Bruins and living in Los Angeles, how he's connecting with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the role Brittain Brown and Jeff Faris have played in his transition from Duke and where he stands on the LA fast food scene. 

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17246960
Football

NFL Draft Preview 2022: UCLA Football Tight End Greg Dulcich

By Sam Connon22 hours ago
USATSI_17565597
Men's Basketball

NBA Draft Deadline Passes, No Decisions From UCLA's Cody Riley, Myles Johnson

By Sam ConnonApr 25, 2022
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Football

'Bleav in UCLA': Spring Showcase, NBA Draft Decisions and NFL Draft Storylines

By Sam ConnonApr 24, 2022
88041A26-A1F6-470D-89C0-15BD2861146B
Men's Basketball

Report: Veteran PG Tyger Campbell Returning to UCLA Men’s Basketball

By Sam ConnonApr 24, 2022
042322_SpringShowcase-187.HEIC
Football

UCLA Football Holds Just Another Practice in Return of Spring Showcase

By Sam ConnonApr 23, 2022
IMG_5319
Football

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks UCLA Football Spring Showcase, New Pieces

By Sam ConnonApr 23, 2022
IMG_5308
Football

WATCH: Bo Calvert on UCLA's Defensive Coaching Staff, Emphasis on Communication

By Sam ConnonApr 23, 2022
IMG_5284
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football's Spring Showcase, New Arrivals Standing Out

By Sam ConnonApr 23, 2022