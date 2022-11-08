WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona

UCLA football cornerback Jaylin Davies spoke with the media following Tuesday morning’s practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Davies talked about what went into his decision to transfer from Oregon to UCLA, how his role in the secondary may have changed with Devin Kirkwood getting hurt, handling emotion during games, his initial impressions of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and his receivers and how he has been able to force some key late-game turnovers.

What's it like to come back home and what went into your decision to come home?

Uh, I just like being home, it's a great feeling, familiar with everything. I took a visit here my sophomore year, so I met Chip when they recruited me then. And then Chip has been a big part – I just knew he was a good coach, and I kinda wanted to just be home, so it played a factor.

What didn't feel right when you visited in high school and why was it the right time now?

Uh, it's not necessarily anything that felt wrong, it's just I thought I was just a better fit at Oregon. I knew a lot of the kids that played there, I played with them before and that was always a school I just liked.

Devin Kirkwood being out added more to your plate?

Uh, just do the same thing we do every week, just prepare the same, run to the ball, finish on plays, the same things we've been working on.

Can you tell us about when things got chippy Saturday?

It was just a learning experience, I let emotion get over me. To see my teammate Gary Smith – that's my roommate, so I care a little more in that. I just learned you can't do stuff like that, it's selfish cause they could've penalized me in a crucial part of the game and it could have just hurt us.

Not rivalry week yet, but how much are you looking forward to the USC game as a local guy?

I'm kinda thinking about Arizona right now, I haven't really thought about that game, honestly. That's pretty much it.

Thoughts on Arizona?

Uh, they're a pretty good team. De Laura, I know he's a good quarterback, scrambles, throws on the run, so we just practice the same. I played T-Mac before in high school, so it's gonna be cool.

What challenges do their receivers present?

Uh, yeah all look like playmakers. We'll just do the same thing we always do, prepare, prevent the explosives, come up on tackles, everybody running to the ball.

Feel more responsibility with Devin out?

Uh, nah, they always had me, all year, just preparing if I could go in right away. And it's just the same thing for me I've been doing this whole time.

Big things to take away from the Arizona State game to get better this week?

Uh, just more running to the ball, finishing tackles in open space. Uh, just finishing games instead of, like, just easing up after the half. Just finishing, like, all the way.

How much of your late-game turnovers are right place, right time compared to scouting the opposition?

I just think it's both put into one. I just prepare and run to the ball like they tell me to. Uh, kinda have a hunch where things may go, and it just falls into place.

How disappointed were you when they called you out at the 1?

Uh, I was definitely disappointed. I'll just work on finishing more, like, yeah, just finishing.

Still thinking about it?

Yeah, both those.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated