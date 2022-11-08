Skip to main content

WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona

The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UCLA football cornerback Jaylin Davies spoke with the media following Tuesday morning’s practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Davies talked about what went into his decision to transfer from Oregon to UCLA, how his role in the secondary may have changed with Devin Kirkwood getting hurt, handling emotion during games, his initial impressions of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and his receivers and how he has been able to force some key late-game turnovers.

What's it like to come back home and what went into your decision to come home?

Uh, I just like being home, it's a great feeling, familiar with everything. I took a visit here my sophomore year, so I met Chip when they recruited me then. And then Chip has been a big part – I just knew he was a good coach, and I kinda wanted to just be home, so it played a factor.

What didn't feel right when you visited in high school and why was it the right time now?

Uh, it's not necessarily anything that felt wrong, it's just I thought I was just a better fit at Oregon. I knew a lot of the kids that played there, I played with them before and that was always a school I just liked.

Devin Kirkwood being out added more to your plate?

Uh, just do the same thing we do every week, just prepare the same, run to the ball, finish on plays, the same things we've been working on.

Can you tell us about when things got chippy Saturday?

It was just a learning experience, I let emotion get over me. To see my teammate Gary Smith – that's my roommate, so I care a little more in that. I just learned you can't do stuff like that, it's selfish cause they could've penalized me in a crucial part of the game and it could have just hurt us.

Not rivalry week yet, but how much are you looking forward to the USC game as a local guy?

I'm kinda thinking about Arizona right now, I haven't really thought about that game, honestly. That's pretty much it.

Thoughts on Arizona?

Uh, they're a pretty good team. De Laura, I know he's a good quarterback, scrambles, throws on the run, so we just practice the same. I played T-Mac before in high school, so it's gonna be cool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What challenges do their receivers present?

Uh, yeah all look like playmakers. We'll just do the same thing we always do, prepare, prevent the explosives, come up on tackles, everybody running to the ball.

Feel more responsibility with Devin out?

Uh, nah, they always had me, all year, just preparing if I could go in right away. And it's just the same thing for me I've been doing this whole time.

Big things to take away from the Arizona State game to get better this week?

Uh, just more running to the ball, finishing tackles in open space. Uh, just finishing games instead of, like, just easing up after the half. Just finishing, like, all the way.

How much of your late-game turnovers are right place, right time compared to scouting the opposition?

I just think it's both put into one. I just prepare and run to the ball like they tell me to. Uh, kinda have a hunch where things may go, and it just falls into place.

How disappointed were you when they called you out at the 1?

Uh, I was definitely disappointed. I'll just work on finishing more, like, yeah, just finishing.

Still thinking about it?

Yeah, both those.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

UCLA Bruins

5EFD4A78-A741-460A-A653-B80FEF5F4542
Football

SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 11: UCLA Holding Strong at No. 2

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 3.06.32 PM
Football

WATCH: Kain Medrano Talks Injuries, UCLA Football Facing Arizona

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.48.12 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Jaylen Clark, David Singleton, Kenny Nwuba on UCLA's Win

By Sam Connon
CF4ABB2F-62DD-4862-A494-B7F183F240F7
Football

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

By Benjamin Royer
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.30.49 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Jaylen Clark, UCLA Beating Sacramento State

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19384355
Men's Basketball

Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State

By Sam Connon
Gabriela Jaquez_vs Cal Poly_Nov 7
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Beats Cal Poly to Open Season, Doubleheader

By Sam Connon
22_0824_Practice_5557
Men's Basketball

Freshman Adem Bona Being Held Out of UCLA Men's Basketball's Opener

By Sam Connon