WATCH: Kam Brown on Fitting Into UCLA-USC Rivalry, Texas Roots

UCLA football wide receiver Kam Brown spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Brown talked about how he was feeling heading into the weekend, how the Bruins have responded in practice to their recent loss, what he thinks of the UCLA-USC rivalry as an out-of-state transplant, how the crosstown rivalry compares to ones in Texas and what he plans to do against the Trojans' secondary.

How are you feeling about the game this weekend?

I'm feeling really good. You know, it's a crosstown rivalry game so, you know, you always look forward to playing in these big games. So just working this whole week and getting prepared for it.

Second USC any different this time around? Mean more now that you've had a taste?

You know, I love big games. Every game, we go into the same way, just focused on being 1-0 that whole week leading up to the game. So we're just doing everything we can to be prepared, to go out and do our job.

How do you feel the team has responded in practice to Saturday's loss?

You know, you hate losing. It's one of those things that hits home cause, you know, you put your all into this game so coming out with the L kinda hurts. But, you know, it's one of those things you learn from and that's what you focus on, to build on that.

How long does it take for out-of-state guys to acclimate to the history of this rivalry?

You know, you kinda hear about it. It's one of those things, once you get here, you kinda hear about the rivalry. And being on a team, you know, all these guys become your brothers, so if it's a problem for them, it starts to become a problem for you. And as soon as you hit the field, it's one of those things, you start to hear chirping on both sides of the ball, so it kinda hits you real quick.

Texas-Oklahoma the big rivalry where you came from?

There's a lot. And for football, it's actually hard cause there's a lot of historical rivalries, but the more you play teams, the more you start talking stuff, those little games start to become rivals as well. So you got Texas-Oklahoma, A&M-Alabama, those type of games become rivalries too.

Did it feel different than some of the other rivalry games you've played in when you stepped on the field last year?

Um, not really. It was pretty huge, like I said, cause we have a lot of guys on our team from California. And guys on both – they played together. Guys over here played with guys over there growing up for football, so a lot of tensions were built up, but you know, guys were looking forward to just going out there and playing.

Grow up knowing about the rivalry since your dad is from this area? Or not so much since you grew up in Texas?

Oh yeah, I heard some stuff about it but, you know, he was mainly focused on just going out there and, you know, playing with your heart and doing what you're supposed to do.

Was your dad a UCLA or USC guy?

He ended up going to TCU, so he was a Texas guy at heart. So yeah, I'm gonna leave it there.

What have you seen out of USC's secondary?

Like I said, you know, they play fast, physical, so we're just gonna go out there and play the same thing, you know? Get prepared and do what we do.

