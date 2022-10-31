WATCH: Kazmeir Allen Talks Long Touchdown, UCLA Football's Big Plays

UCLA football running back Kazmeir Allen spoke with the media following Monday morning's practice session at Wasserman Football Center. Allen talked about new nickname options, what it's like to play with Zach Charbonnet, what the offensive line has done to set up its playmakers this season, another late kickoff time, he gameday routine and how to stay healthy heading into the home stretch.

Kazmanian Devil a new nickname option?

I’ve heard that. I’ve heard it before, I love it.

When did you first hear it?

My uncle used to call me Kazmo and Kazmanian, so I’ve heard that for a while, I guess.

Unleashed it on that run?

It was just outside zone, good blocks up the field and I’d seen a clear path and I had to hit it. It sounds simple, but it really was.

Zach's running style is so physical, what is it like to watch him shake off defenders?

He’s probably one of the greatest players I’ve played with, just the way he runs—he’s so physical and you would think he’s a mean guy, the way he runs, but he’s just real cool and on the field he’s just a different person.

Coach said he doesn't like 7:30 starts because you don't get exposure?

I mean, we can’t really control it, everybody can see the replay and the highlights, so I would say that’s the only cool part about it.

What have you seen from the O-line throughout this season?

Yeah, just giving Dorian time. I think that’s all he needs. I think we’re the right pieces for Dorian, the whole offense just flows when we’re going well.

Feel like you're in a rhythm when you have back-to-back games starting at 7:30?

Uh, I mean Saturday we just stay in the hotel room so it’s not like we’re going to be super tired or anything, we’re just going to be in the hotel room all day resting.

What does you Saturday daytime routine look like?

I try to wake up, probably wake up around 11 or something like that but sometimes I get up earlier. I just watch games throughout the day and when it’s time to get on the bus we go to the game.

Does your body feel better with a certain game time?

Uh, yeah. That definitely helps with Chip, how he runs his recovery and stuff with coach K.B. and everybody, it’s real great because we get done working out and stuff like Wednesday during the day and then go straight to recovery.

So do you prefer morning or evening games?

I honestly don’t prefer. I’m cool with whatever.

What do you do for night home games? Meet here during the day?

Yeah, same stuff.

How much fun to be a part of this offense?

Yeah, it’s super fun. I feel like this offense really clicked since I’ve been here, really—I missed those two years—but I feel like we’re a lot more mature on offense but everything’s just flowing.

Check out CFP rankings tomorrow night?

I honestly don’t think we even care about that, to be honest. Just taking it day by day, winning.

Looked at Arizona State yet?

Of course. A very good defense, we just have to come out and execute and play our game.

Focus change heading into November?

Not at all. Just got to maintain the details, keep winning.

More emphasis on staying healthy?

Oh, for sure. Yeah, definitely, during this time of the year is when the guys start getting banged up. Just got to stretch more, get in that cold tub because you win in November.

