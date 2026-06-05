Big Ten Network Presents 'School Days' Featuring UCLA

The Big Ten Network has announced it will present “School Days,” featuring some of the best moments from each school's athletics this past season.

In the Big Ten’s press release, they state that “Beginning this Saturday, the Big Ten Network will feature all 18 Big Ten Conference schools with a dedicated full day of programming. Over the next three weeks, BTN will highlight a different Big Ten school each day with an entire day of programming featuring the top moments from the 2025-26 athletic year, including NCAA Championships, replays of classic games, Big Ten championship moments, and original programming.”

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

For UCLA, the Big Ten has decided to broadcast, on June 18th , the Bruins' first-ever women's basketball national championship victory vs South Carolina, and UCLA baseball's comeback victory over cross-town rival USC in the Big Ten tournament.

UCLA vs. South Carolina

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) cuts down the net after the National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA women's basketball was a top-three team all season long, led by some of the nation's top players in Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Kiki Rice. In the game against the Gamecocks, the Bruins completely dominated, holding one of the top offensive teams in the country to 51 points and just 23 in the first half.

In that game, Gabriela Jaquez would lead the Bruins in scoring with 21 on an impressive 8-14 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three while also grabbing 10 rebounds. UCLA would also get help from both Betts and Gianna Kneepkens, as they would each have 14 and 15 points, respectively.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, on the route to the program's first National Championship, the Bruins put the hammer down on the Gamecocks in an overall team victory.

UCLA vs. USC

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This game was a big comeback game for the Bruins, as they would be in a tough position against the Trojans. UCLA swept the Trojans in the season series, but in the Big Ten tournament, the Trojans brought their A-game and made the Bruins work for the comeback victory.

USC would take an early 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bruins would take back the lead after Dean West would hit a two-run shot to right field, giving the Bruins a 4-3 lead. However, in the top of the ninth inning, USC Issac Idenna would reach first on a fielder's choice, bringing in Adrian Lopez from third. Then Jack Basseer would hit a sac-fly to give the Trojans a one-run lead.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In the bottom of the ninth with two outs and two on base, Mulivai Levu would have another walk-off as he would homer to right-center field to win the game for the Bruins and give the Bruins their first-ever Big Ten title.