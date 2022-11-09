WATCH: Sam Marrazzo on Position Change, UCLA Facing Former Coach

UCLA football center Sam Marrazzo spoke with reporters following Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Marrazzo talked about changing his jersey number, what went into his move from center to a blocking tight end specialist, possibly catching his first career pass, how the offensive line has improved over the course of the season, the Bruins' running back rotation behind Zach Charbonnet, how familiar he is with Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and the many instruments he's played over the years.

Position switch?

Yeah, so I moved over to 88. It's just a way to get me on the field, a way for us to present a couple different looks to the defense, you know? We ran it a decent amount during Arizona State last week, I thought it was good, we got some nice runs out of it, then a couple goal line packages with it. So I think it's a good way for me to help the team and I'm enjoying it so far.

Dying to get eligible so you can catch a touchdown?

See, I was – I mean, I'm 88, right? Like, I've been pestering every coach that will listen to me. I'll get on the jugs, I'll do whatever it takes, I'll run a fade, I'll – whatever it takes to hopefully not drop it, cause that would be awful. The one pass I do get, I drop? No. Yeah, it would be fun, but I'm here to block and do what I'm told.

Did you bring that up or did the coaches bring it to you?

That was something that coach Kelly and then coach Drev brought up to me during the bye week. So I got a lot of good reps at it during the bye week when we had some time to kinda, like, install it, install me in different formations. Coach Drev asked me if I wanted to do it, I was like, 'Of course, yeah, of course.' So it's not like – I didn't ask to, but I'm glad that it happened, yeah.

Exclusively with the offensive linemen at practice?

Yeah.

Any tight end work at all?

No, no, I am not over there with coach Faris. I stand next to him sometimes so he can put me in, but no. Their indies look like a lot of running, I'd rather be with the O-line in the chutes and working the sled than doing all that.

What's been working for the offensive line since the start of conference play?

I think we're really a cohesive unit, you know, top to bottom. From Jon and I, Nio, Duke and Ray and all the older guys to the younger guys like Sam Yoon and even Niki Prongos coming off an injury. But like, I feel like we're a really cohesive unit, I think our communication has definitely improved as we've gotten to conference play, as we got a little bit more comfortable. We're just running off the ball, I think those guys are doing a really good job.

Do your job differently with less experienced RBs like Kaz or Yankoff?

No. I mean, Kaz is anything but less experienced. He – I still remember, four or five years ago now, he broke off a run against Cincinnati – yeah, that's who it was. That one looked just like the one against ASU just now, so. Anyway, Colson's a guy. He's big, he's strong, he can run. He can run hard, and you see him running over people, jumping over people, fighting over every yard. So no, they set up the blocks, they make our jobs easy.

You like a Toby Gerhart comparison for Colson?

Sure. I don't know who that is.

You don't know who Toby Gerhart is?

No, but sure, yeah.

Heisman runner-up from Stanford

Okay, well the I love it. I love that comparison, yeah.

Hard-nosed guy, hard to bring down

Yeah. Yeah, Colson's a running back, he's not a quarterback anymore. Hard-nosed for sure.

How many instruments do you play? Just guitar?

See, I learn a lot of instruments, but then I easily forget them. So I grew up playing – I played trombone and tuba in band throughout high school. I can't play those anymore. And then I play – I started learned how to play guitar freshman year of college. It kinda sucks cause during the season, my hands get beat up, which makes it a little difficult, but I can still strum along. It's more of an offseason hobby then, I guess.

You were in marching band in high school?

No, concert band. Yeah, no, not marching band. Concert band for three years and then my fourth year, my senior year, I decided to not do it cause I didn't want to take a zero period anymore.

Marching band would have been tough also playing football

It woulda been kinda cool, though, you know?

It's been done before

Yeah, exactly.

What do you see out of Arizona on film?

Uh, well I am familiar with Jedd Fisch, I think he's a really good coach. Um, I think they're physical, I think they move well. I think their linebackers are good, they're very downhill. Um, I think they're gonna be a challenge and I think, you know, we've prepped, had some really good prep all week, so I think we're ready for it. Uh, yeah, I just think it's gonna be a physical football game, I'm excited to be back in the Rose Bowl, you know, even at 7:30. But I think it'll be a good one.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated