WATCH: Stephan Blaylock Talks UCLA-Oregon, College GameDay Rematch

UCLA football safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to reporters following Monday morning's practice session at Wasserman Football Center. Blaylock talked about the culture change over the past few years, sitting out after a targeting penalty against Utah, what he thinks of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, his relationship with Mo Osling III, what it's like to be featured on ESPN's "College GameDay" for the second year in a row and his history at Autzen Stadium.

How much fun is it to have one big game after another?

Real exciting. Just go out there and show people what the Bruins are made about. And then just, yeah, elevate our game, keep climbing up the ranks and just showing people what we about.

Culture change in the program?

I just want to say our confidence level in the previous years when we just starting off with each other, we weren't really comfortable with one another. And then throughout these years, especially this year, we're comfortable around one another, whether it's being on the field, off the field, conversations with each other, and then playing with one another.

Is that new culture helpful in winning games?

Yes sir. And then just getting tired of consistent failures. Over the past years, the losing losing seasons, the tears, a lot of people just get fed up with it and want to win, and that's what we've been doing.

How hard was it to sit for a half?

It was tough. Yeah, it was really tough. I was looking forward to playing Utah, a team that's been getting on us since I've been here. So yeah, to be able to sit out, it wasn't something I wanted to do. But being there to cheer on the guys, coach up Will Nimmo, he did a great job that game. It was an experience for me.

Bo Nix?

He's a great quarterback, very athletic, good passer, great with his reads. Yeah, just a great all around quarterback.

Facing an Oregon offense comfortable with methodical drives?

Just staying calm. We're gonna be on the road out there in Eugene, so yeah, as being an away team we've got to stay calm, do our jobs. We got to kill the penalties. Penalties is one thing that's been keeping other teams in the games with us, so, yeah, we limit those, get off the field on third down, we should have a great day.

Playing next to Mo Osling?

Oh, amazing. It's kind of like being back there like Q Lake. He's smart. Very physical. Knows what he's doing, and then just helpful all around, whether it’s with the linebackers, corners, and even myself.

College GameDay?

A little bit All eyes on us. And then also being us No. 9 and them No. 10, yeah, it’s a big stage for us. We welcome it. And it's just like any other game though. If it wasn't College Game Day, we'll still go out there excited to play the game and looking to get a win.

Thrive off that attention or try to ignore it?

Not really think about it. Yeah, try not think about it that much.

Difficulty of playing on the road/lessons from Bama and USC losses?

Like I said earlier, limit the penalties, and then starting fast and finish fast. From the ‘Bama game, they kind of started slow, even though they caught back up. And then SC, they started fast but didn't finish as fast. So start fast, finish strong, and limit penalties. Make it easy for us out there limiting the penalties.

DTR’s biggest area of growth?

Leadership role. He really had it since our freshman and sophomore year, he got thrown in the fire pretty early. But as the years go on, I want to say he stepped up into leader role even more, trying to put the team on his back. And it’s just showing. At the end of the day, if it comes down to him, he gonna make the play for us.

How has that leadership showed this season?

Like the South Alabama game, the Washington game, when we were down or we weren’t stops, he'll come to us. It's like, “We got y’all, we got y’all. Just keep doing y’all, we got y’all.’ And as we believed in him, he made plays. He went out there, he had us, and we got his back. So yeah, him being confident, and him being a man of his word really.

DTR balance between staying calm and still making big plays?

That goes back to just being comfortable with each other. Even though we have new transfers coming in like Bobo, Titus and them, he's more comfortable around the system, I believe, and even with the defense. In the past years, when we need to step up, we didn't step up. This year, we're showing that in the moments we need to step up we step up, so that takes the pressure off Dorian and makes him feel a little bit more confident about his play.

Impressions or memories of Autzen Stadium?

Nah.

None pleasant?

Yeah, no pleasant ones.

Prefer to keep playing given team’s momentum, or OK with bye week?

We always want to play, so, yeah, it would have been nice to just keep going, but we won't ever complain about a bye week for us to rest up and just get back to the game.”

