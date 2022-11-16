WATCH: Zach Charbonnet Talks USC Rivalry, UCLA Moving on From Loss

UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet spoke with reporters following Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center Center. Charbonnet talked about his thoughts on the USC defense, what his thoughts on the crosstown rivalry were growing up in Southern California, how having Kazmeir Allen in the backfield helps him and what the sellout crowd can expect from the Bruins on Saturday.

As one of the leaders on this team, where do you think you guys are mentally coming off a tough loss hopping into this huge game?

Yeah, obviously it was a tough loss but, you know, I'm just glad we're able to get past that, you know, we're just focused on this game. And, as of right now, this is the most important thing to us.

What do you see when you look at their defense?

Yeah, I see they're a very active defense. They do a lot of movement, but I'm confident in our gameplan and, you know, we've just gotta go out there and execute at the end of the day.

Being a local, how excited are you to play in the UCLA-USC game one more time?

Oh yeah, um, especially just growing up out here, you know, you hear about it all the time. You know, I'm just happy to be a part of it, especially being at UCLA and I'm just excited to go out there with my brothers and play as hard as we can for as long as we can.

Are you guys ready for this game?

Yes, 100%.

Tell me about it

Um, you know, just the energy we had in practice this week, you know, you can just feel it. Just the details we're going over, correcting from last week, um, you know, feeling really confident.

How's Kaz looking this week? Is he back out there?

Yeah, Kaz is looking good. You know, I'm excited to get him back out there and, you know, just being able to see him run around, fly around.

Help to have him out there because he does so many different things and frees you up when defenses have to account for him?

Yeah, you know, just a very dynamic player. Spreads open the field with the run, he can catch, can run down the field and, you know, I'm just very excited to have him back.

How many of the guys do you know on the other side and have you had conversations with them this week or in prior weeks since some of these guys might be your friends?

Yeah, um, you know, there's a couple guys I went to high school with but, nah. Especially this week, nah, having no contact with them and I don't plan on it either.

Where do you find the intrinsic motivation to shoulder the load and power through?

Yeah, um, you know, just playing for my brothers, you know. At the end of the day, that's my motivation. Obviously my sister too, um, that's sorta on her, she's a big part of it. But being out there for my sister and then just the guys next to me. I play for them, so that's my main thing.

Do you foresee this game coming down to the last possession? Do you think that's where it's heading?

I mean, I can't predict anything, but, you know, I will say that I know it's gonna come down to the fundamentals and the details.

Have fun with your friends on the team when you beat them so badly last year?

Uh, you know, it's always a good thing being able to get the Bell, but you know, that was last year. I'm not really looking at last year anymore, I'm just focusing on this week and being able to go out there and compete.

What can people expect?

You know, just this team having a lot of energy, coming out and just playing four quarters, full speed, every play, the whole time.

Thoughts on the environment and having the full weight of the UCLA alumni and student body behind you?

Yeah, um, you know, that makes us happy, just knowing that it's gonna be sold out, but we just can't let that affect us at the end of the day. We're just gonna go out there and do our jobs. But we're excited and we know this game's gonna be a lot of fun.

Taking advantage of tutoring or academic services with finals coming up?

Um, now that I'm a senior now, I don't need tutors or any stuff like that. But um, yeah just, to be honest, I haven't thought about that at all. Um, haven't really thought about school right now, just focused on the game.

Tough for this squad to get over the loss and prepare for this Saturday considering what you're playing for is a little different because of that loss?

Yeah, you know, any loss is always gonna be tough, but we've got the 24 hour rule. Once we come back in Monday, all that's out and we're just focused on the next main thing, and this is the next main thing. So I'm glad we were able to get it out of our system, haven't let it impact us at all and just bring new energy for this game.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated