Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Football Tumbles, Remains in Top 25

An upset loss cost the Bruins dearly in the polls.

UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) earned 648 points in the Week 12 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 16 in the country. After falling seven spots from No. 9 a week ago, the Bruins are now lower than they've been since Week 6, and it is their steepest drop week-to-week all year.

Unranked Arizona upset UCLA in Week 10, becoming the first team outside the top 10 to get the better of them this season. The Bruins lost 34-28, capping off their worst offensive outing of the year with four failed Hail Marys.

UCLA also fell from No. 10 to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll earlier on Sunday.

The next College Football Playoff Rankings are set to come out Tuesday night. The Bruins came in at No. 12 in each of the first two weeks, but they are set to fall there as well with a top-four spot virtually out of reach.

Towards the top of the AP Poll, Georgia stayed put at No. 1 after taking care of business against Mississippi State. The entire top five remained the same, while LSU took over at No. 6 after escaping with a win over Arkansas.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 12 after losing to Washington at home. The Huskies went from No. 24 to No. 15 thanks to their upset win.

USC climbed one spot again, moving from No. 8 to No. 7 following its blowout win over Colorado on Friday. Utah, meanwhile, moved up three spots to No. 10 after handling Stanford.

Oregon State, after falling out of the top 25 for one week, re-entered the fray at No. 25, giving the Pac-12 six ranked teams, which is more than any other conference.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (10-0), 1574 points (62 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (10-0), 1501 (1)

3. Michigan (10-0), 1453

4. TCU (10-0), 1374

5. Tennessee (9-1), 1341

6. LSU (8-2), 1218

7. USC (9-1), 1152

8. Alabama (8-2), 1140

9. Clemson (9-1), 1055

10. Utah (8-2), 965

11. Penn State (8-2), 882

12. Oregon (8-2), 856

13. North Carolina (9-1), 843

14. Ole Miss (8-2), 797

15. Washington (8-2), 693

16. UCLA (8-2), 648

17. UCF (8-2), 537

18. Notre Dame (7-3), 495

19. Kansas State (7-3), 468

20. Florida State (7-3), 386

21. Tulane (8-2), 273

22. Cincinnati (8-2), 237

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1), 143

24. Oklahoma State (7-3), 85

25. Oregon State (7-3), 81

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

