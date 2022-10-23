Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Football Takes Tumble After First Loss

After picking up their first loss in nearly a year, the Bruins fell a couple spots in the latest national rankings.

UCLA football (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) earned 803 points in the Week 9 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 12 in the country. The Bruins had been making a steady climb through the rankings over the past few weeks, peaking at No. 9, but their first loss of the season cost them a few spots.

A visit to Eugene did not go UCLA's way, as Oregon beat them 45-30. The Bruins were unable to get a stop until the game was already out of reach, and they wound up on the losing end of the first top-10 vs. top-10 showdown between Pac-12 teams since 2016.

The Ducks went from No. 10 to No. 8 with their win, making them the highest-ranked ream in the Pac-12.

UCLA fell even further in the USA Today Coaches Poll, dropping to the No. 15 spot earlier on Sunday.

Towards the top of the AP poll, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee remained in the top three, splitting all but one of the first-place votes between them. Clemson stole the last one, and they are ranked No. 5 overall.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC went from No. 12 to No. 10 while on its bye week. Utah also had the week off and went from No. 15 to No. 14, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country.

There are four Pac-12 teams in the top 14, which is the most by any conference.

Oregon State earned 25 points, good enough for the third spot in the receiving votes section, after blowing out Colorado. Washington earned one point as well thanks to its tight win over Cal.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (7-0), 1530 points (31 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (7-0), 1513 (18)

3. Tennessee (7-0), 1476 (13)

4. Michigan (7-0), 1382

5. Clemson (8-0), 1318 (1)

6. Alabama (7-1), 1266

7. TCU (7-0), 1213

8. Oregon (6-1), 1114

9. Oklahoma State (6-1), 1064

10. USC (6-1), 927

10. Wake Forest (6-1), 927

12. UCLA (6-1), 803

13. Penn State (6-1), 783

14. Utah (5-2), 766

15. Ole Miss (7-1), 744

16. Syracuse (6-1), 626

17. Illinois (6-1), 508

18. LSU (6-2), 502

19. Kentucky (5-2), 429

20. Cincinnati (6-1), 386

21. North Carolina (6-1), 278

22. Kansas State (5-2), 272

23. Tulane (7-1), 243

24. North Carolina State (5-2), 169

25. South Carolina (5-2), 113

Others Receiving Votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

