Which USC Quarterback Will Start Against Bruins?
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) will be forced to prepare for two different quarterbacks this week as the USC Trojans (5-5) have sparked controversy as to who will start under at quarterback. Is it the original starter junior Miller Moss, or transfer sophomore backup Jayden Maiava from last week.
After staring the first nine games and holding a 4-5 record, Moss was benched before last week's matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In his place, Maiava came in and earned a clutch 28-20 win, throwing for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and rushing for a score.
The sophomore backup was the starter for the UNLV Rebels last season, throwing for 3,085 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, three rushing, and 10 interceptions. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, including a Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Kansas. He entered the portal and found a home with the Trojans.
Maiava will likely start this week after his first career start as a Trojan. Head coach Lincoln Riley knew that change had to be made at the quarterback position after a brutal loss to the Washington Huskies the week before. It seemed to be the correct decision as Maiava came in and instantly succeeded.
It is fairly interesting, though, that Moss was ranked second in the Big Ten in passing yards (2,555) and fourth in the conference for passing touchdowns (18). He did have nine interceptions through 10 games which was the leading reason for his benching.
The news that Moss received that he would not be the starter last week had to have lit a fire underneath him and if he is able to get another opportunity this year, he will surely come out more focused and determined to keep his spot. Riley has shown he is not afraid to switch between the two.
This developing news only makes it tougher on the Bruins' preparation because they will have to scout two different quarterbacks. Moss is more of a pocket passer that does not run, something they succeed against while Maiava is a dangerous threat to run the ball and did well last week doing that.
For reference, in last week's loss to Washington, the Bruins had senior quarterback Will Rogers struggling heavily, a pocket passer who does not run. When they decided to switch to active running quarterback Demond Williams Jr., the Bruins could not stop him and gave up 17 straight points.
