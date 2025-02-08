Will Former Bruin Carson Steele be Utilized More for Chiefs in 2025?
Former UCLA Bruin and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele will be in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. The former Bruin saw a handful of carries this past season, but will Kansas City be Steele's home for the foreseeable future?
Steele recorded 56 carries go for 183 rushing yards this past season for Kansas City. Listed as a third-string option, the former Bruin has had to fight for his opportunities to play in any given game. While the Super Bowl is the biggest stage of them all, Bruin fans may not see Steele in action much, if at all.
Running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are the typical one-two punch for the Chiefs, or at least have been throughout their campaign thus far. The two collected 1,038 rushing yards total, which has been good enough given Patrick Mahomes is a stellar rusher himself from the quarterback position.
The one thing that separates Steele from both Hunt and Pacheco is that he played in all 17 games of the season, whereas Hunt and Pacheco were unable to stay healthy all season long. Hunt played in 13 games for the Chiefs while Pacheco played in seven.
Hunt is set to become a free agent at the season's end, and the Chiefs will have to make the decision to bring him back or not. If they were to reunite with Hunt, Steele's opportunities to play more in 2025 would surely take a hit, as Pacheco seems to be a consistent roster piece going forward.
Steele has proved himself over his career so far, especially during his final season at UCLA. With the Bruins, Steele posted 167 rushing attempts that went for 847 yards while scoring six rushing and two receiving touchdowns in his 2023 Bruin campaign.
Pacheco and Steele could be the running back duo of the future, especially given their youthfulness. Steele's speed has proved to showcase what threat he can bring to the game; it just remains uncertain if he will have a true starting role on a stacked dynasty-type roster.
For now, we'll see if Steele get a ring in his first year in the league.
