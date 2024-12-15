Will Sunseri Be the Answer for UCLA's Offense?
The UCLA Bruins made the hiring of Tino Sunseri as their their new offensive coordinator official this week. While the Bruins's offensive numbers in 2024 were near the bottom of the Big Ten Conference, could Sunseri be the answer to the Bruins's prayers?
Sunseri is a former quarterback for the University of Pittsburgh where he put up some incredible numbers during his time with the Panthers. In four seasons, Sunseri had 8,590 passing yards, a 64.5% completion rate, 49 touchdowns, and all in 44 games. Safe to say this guy knows a thing or two about how to run the offensive side of the football.
Formerly, Sunseri was named the quarterback and co-offensive coordinator for Indiana University in 2023 but his coaching experience runs deeper than just that. Sunseri has been a coach since 2017 and has been a part of football programs such as Florida State, the University of Tennessee, the University of Alabama, and James Madison University.
The coaching experience is there, and the current head coach of the Bruins, DeShaun Foster, also has a history with his new offensive coordinator. Though handshakes and greetings are nice and all, can Sunseri be the man to fix the Bruins' offensive woes?
In 2024, the Bruins ranked 15th in the Big Ten Conference in average yards per game, putting up 328.8 on average. The team also ranked poorly among the rest of the Big Ten when it came to rushing yards, sitting dead last while averaging 86.6 rushing yards a game.
The Bruins' offense also only averaged to put up 18.4 points a game, ranking them third for the bottom of the Conference. While the Bruins' season had some ups and downs, and with a new quarterback in toe for UCLA, Sunseri may have the chance to build this offense around a new core of youngsters.
Going forward, the Bruins will need to land more points per game under Sunseri if it means anything to keeping his job. While Foster has high hopes for what this football program can be, it must be shown through the actions on the field, not word of mouth.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.