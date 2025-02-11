Will UCLA's Kain Medrano Pique Interest of Super Bowl Champion Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles organization could not be on more of a high after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles used their outstanding defense to swarm Patrick Mahomes, holding the heralded Chiefs offense scoreless in the first half.
Eagles DC Vic Fangio's stout defensive line allowed the team to drop seven defenders into coverage. Due to his need for more linebackers and considering the Eagles financial situation entering next season, UCLA LB Kain Medrano could be a cheap option on a stacked defense.
The Eagles have a history developing undrafted defenders as Reed Blankenship, Eli Ricks and Tristin McCollum are all undrafted free agents that played a role in the Eagles dominant defense. While Medrano may be a day three pick, recent mock drafts have shown linebackers dropping down boards as an entire unit. Outside of Jalon Walker, most mocks show the second linebacker being selected after the 50th overall pick.
In the last mock I took part in, UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger was the second linebacker off the board at pick 100. That's currently the last pick in the third round. Thus, due to Medrano's current position, he may go undrafted. That's not a bad thing as he could negotiate more money on his initial deal.
The Eagles, on paper, do have a lot of money. They enter 2025 with 24.4 million in cap space and 102 million in 2026. However they will have to spend money in the near future. Jordan Davis' fifth year option will need to be exercised which will affect 2026 as will his extension along with extensions needed for Zach Baum, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham (unless he retires), Milton Williams and/ or Mehki Becton this year and a lot more the following year.
Depending on who they keep and who they let go, the team will need linebackers. The Eagles do not traditionally keep off-ball linebackers. While Zach Baum is likely to return due to his outstanding play that earned him a first-team All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl moment once he picked off Mahomes, he is the exception.
The Eagles have dumped linebackers for several years now including Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards and Haason Reddick, linebackers who helped take Philadelphia to Super Bowl LVII just two years ago. Medrano thus could be a cheap fit for an Eagles team that current has only two inside linebackers on their roster.
