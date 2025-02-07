Bruin LB Clocked as Fastest Defender at Shrine Bowl
Continuing to be one of several Bruins from DeShaun Foster's first year in charge who is making money moves during the pre-draft process, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano recently put another notch on his belt.
According to Zebra Sports, Medrano finished as fastest defenders at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The former safety and wide receiver was already well-received for his abilities as a coverage linebacker. He was blanketing pass-catchers of different skills and sizes, proving his versatility at the NFL level.
His speed has also made several teams prioritize acquiring Medrano for him to play on their special teams unit. Considering his size and background, there isn't a special teams responsibility that he can't do.
Medrano remains another player that scouts and front offices are unsure of, having his development as a player hampered by having several defensive coordinators. Others feel his ability to produce despite playing in various schemes makes his ability to assimilate into an NFL defense that much easier.
Playing in Ikaika Malloe's defense alongside Carson Schwesinger, Medrano was fantastic. He displayed the same type of gap integrity and pursuit in run support that has allowed Schwesinger to rise up draft boards.
During his 2024 season, Medrano started all 12 games, amassing 72 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Nebraska, and led the team with three forced fumbles.
Medrano is wickedly athletic. Like the type of athletic that makes a person question how a human can do the things he does with ease. He's fast, explosive, and he flies like a wombat in coverage, fully extending his body to deflect a pass.
Pair that with a never-say-quit attitude and a motor that refuses to die, and that's Medrano. There really isn't anything surprising about him being the fastest defensive player at the Shrine Bowl. When he lines up in the "a-gap" and blitzes, if no lineman blocks him, he gets the quarterback before they complete their dropback. The quarterback is in shotgun. It's insane.
Medrano is going to be a steal for a team come draft day. The only question is: How will Medrano contribute because he will find a way to put in the work?
