All Bruins

How UCLA Matched Up Against Presbyterian

The Bruins are finally starting to find a rhythm

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA rolled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Pauley Pavilion, cruising to an 86–46 win in a game that wasn’t close from the opening tip.

The Bruins have struggled to really get things rolling as of late; however, this game serves as a reminder to the league that UCLA should be taken seriously.

Donovan Dent Is Finally Starting to Settle In

Den
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There’s no question Donovan Dent struggled to find his rhythm early in the season, prompting Mick Cronin to bring him off the bench against Sacramento State. But against Presbyterian, Dent looked far more composed, and the shots that weren’t falling before finally started to drop.

During this matchup, he was able to put together a solid stat line. He had 14 points, five assists, and one rebound. Shooting-wise, things are looking better, as he shot 5-9 from the field. He still has a way to go with this free-throw shooting, only making 4-7.

Den
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Sacramento State Hornets guard Arman Madi (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While this performance isn’t anything to boast about for Dent, it does give him something to build on. UCLA is still waiting to see the version of Donovan Dent who shined against Eastern Washington earlier this season.

Skyy Clark Is the Real Deal

Skyy Clar
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket around Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark had his best game of the season against Presbyterian. He shot efficiently and could prove to be a reliable scorer down the road for the Bruins.

He put together a masterpiece, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. What stood out most was his efficiency — Clark shot 9-11 from the field, went 1-2 from beyond the arc, and knocked down all three of his free throws.

Sky
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

To start the season, Clark has averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He has also shot a solid 40% from the field. In a roster filled with talent, Clark has been able to make his mark in a big way at that.

Things are Finally Starting to Click

Croni
Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mike Cronin leaves the court after the Bruins defeated the Bulldogs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

There’s little doubt this was the Bruins’ best performance of the season. Offensively, they were nearly unstoppable from start to finish. And while Presbyterian isn’t the toughest opponent by any measure, this game gives fans reason for optimism as UCLA prepares for more challenging matchups down the road.

Offensively, the Bruins shot an impressive 62.7% from the field — their best mark of the Mick Cronin era. Something in the building has changed, and it’s clearly for the better. The Bruins also showed promise on defense, forcing 12 of the Blue Hose's 17 turnovers.

UCL
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is greeted by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Considering UCLA was missing its best scorer in Tyler Bilodeau, this performance is something to be proud of.

ICL
Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mike Cronin reacts in the second half against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

California awaits the next for the Bruins on Nov. 11 at the Chase Center. If UCLA plays with the same energy and efficiency it showed in this matchup, the Bruins should have a strong chance to improve to 6–1.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.