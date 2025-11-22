How UCLA Matched Up Against Presbyterian
UCLA rolled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Pauley Pavilion, cruising to an 86–46 win in a game that wasn’t close from the opening tip.
The Bruins have struggled to really get things rolling as of late; however, this game serves as a reminder to the league that UCLA should be taken seriously.
Donovan Dent Is Finally Starting to Settle In
There’s no question Donovan Dent struggled to find his rhythm early in the season, prompting Mick Cronin to bring him off the bench against Sacramento State. But against Presbyterian, Dent looked far more composed, and the shots that weren’t falling before finally started to drop.
During this matchup, he was able to put together a solid stat line. He had 14 points, five assists, and one rebound. Shooting-wise, things are looking better, as he shot 5-9 from the field. He still has a way to go with this free-throw shooting, only making 4-7.
While this performance isn’t anything to boast about for Dent, it does give him something to build on. UCLA is still waiting to see the version of Donovan Dent who shined against Eastern Washington earlier this season.
Skyy Clark Is the Real Deal
Skyy Clark had his best game of the season against Presbyterian. He shot efficiently and could prove to be a reliable scorer down the road for the Bruins.
He put together a masterpiece, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. What stood out most was his efficiency — Clark shot 9-11 from the field, went 1-2 from beyond the arc, and knocked down all three of his free throws.
To start the season, Clark has averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He has also shot a solid 40% from the field. In a roster filled with talent, Clark has been able to make his mark in a big way at that.
Things are Finally Starting to Click
There’s little doubt this was the Bruins’ best performance of the season. Offensively, they were nearly unstoppable from start to finish. And while Presbyterian isn’t the toughest opponent by any measure, this game gives fans reason for optimism as UCLA prepares for more challenging matchups down the road.
Offensively, the Bruins shot an impressive 62.7% from the field — their best mark of the Mick Cronin era. Something in the building has changed, and it’s clearly for the better. The Bruins also showed promise on defense, forcing 12 of the Blue Hose's 17 turnovers.
Considering UCLA was missing its best scorer in Tyler Bilodeau, this performance is something to be proud of.
California awaits the next for the Bruins on Nov. 11 at the Chase Center. If UCLA plays with the same energy and efficiency it showed in this matchup, the Bruins should have a strong chance to improve to 6–1.
