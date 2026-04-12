How UCLA Will Attack the Portal Moving Forward

Following a very successful April 9, it is clear UCLA may need to shift directions with its transfer portal strategy.

In today’s episode, we break down UCLA’s moves so far and what the Bruins should look to do next. While UCLA has added two very strong forwards, it may be time to focus on other position groups moving forward.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Guards Should Be at the Forefront

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Right now, UCLA does not have a stable guard room . The two players expected to take on significant roles next season are Trent Perry and Eric Freeney. Both developed well last season and will undoubtedly be impactful pieces, but UCLA still needs another guard to help them reach their full potential.

It is important to note that UCLA lost Donovan Dent . Not only was Dent a senior, but he also ranked fourth in the nation in assists per game. The Bruins no longer have a top-tier playmaker or a veteran presence at the guard position to guide them next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Maybe a Center?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because of this, UCLA should prioritize finding an experienced guard in the transfer portal. While that is easier said than done, it is necessary to maximize Perry’s impact. With next season expected to be Perry’s team, having a senior presence alongside him would provide stability and leadership.

If UCLA can solidify its guard room, the next step will be addressing the center position. Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura both have the size and physicality to play center in certain lineups, but adding a true center would still be beneficial.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite those additions, UCLA still lacks ideal size. Xavier Booker is currently the tallest player at 6-foot-10, but he is more comfortable playing forward. As seen last season, playing out of position impacted both his effectiveness and UCLA’s defensive consistency.

If the Bruins can land a true center, it would allow them to maximize their forward depth and create a more balanced lineup. While this may not be the top priority anymore, it is still an important need to address before the portal closes.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has heavily invested in its frontcourt. With recruits like Javonte Floyd and Joe Filion, along with its recent portal additions, the Bruins have built strong depth at forward.

The biggest question now is how UCLA will address its guard room. Not only is it the weakest position group, but it could ultimately determine how successful the Bruins are next season.