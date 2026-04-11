What UCLA’s Interest in Jalen Cox Really Means

Now that UCLA has pretty much filled up its forward room, it is time to start looking at guards who can help the Bruins in the foreseeable future.

One guard on everyone’s radar, including the Bruins', is Jalen Cox, who played for Colgate last season and averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.1% from the field. His versatility could benefit UCLA in a massive way.

Linked to Westwood

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of murmurs throughout the offseason linking Cox to UCLA. Not only did the junior guard grow up in Los Angeles , but he also has a skill set that UCLA could greatly benefit from. Location alone makes him a player to watch.

What makes Cox such an appealing option for UCLA is his versatility. As a 6-foot-3 guard averaging 5.2 rebounds per game, he would immediately stand out when evaluating potential additions. UCLA ranked No. 318 in the nation in rebounding last season, so adding a guard who can contribute on the glass would be significant.

Cox Would Complete Guard Room

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Trent Perry primarily played as a scoring guard last season. When he had the ball, he often looked to drive to the rim or create his own shot from midrange or beyond the arc. However, without Donovan Dent , the Bruins will need a new floor general.

Perry is certainly capable of filling that role, but Cox might be the safer option. He has recorded multiple double-digit-assist games, demonstrating his ability to facilitate. Adding Cox would give Perry more offensive freedom while giving UCLA an experienced guard who can elevate the offense.

Hiccups?

Dec 11, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The only real caveat to adding Cox is his level of competition. He is coming from the Patriot League, which is not comparable to the Big Ten. We saw how players’ production can change when transitioning to higher levels of competition.

To offset this, UCLA would need to find ways to help Cox adjust quickly. It is also important to note that Cox will be a senior next season, meaning there will be limited time for development. That could present a concern.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Still, Cox has the talent to overcome those challenges. Whether Mick Cronin is willing to take that risk remains to be seen, but his skill set is one UCLA could certainly use.

With connections already in place, Cox could very well become the newest player in blue and gold.