Iamaleava, Sayin Headline One of CFB's Biggest QB Clashes

The two signal-callers were held in the same regard going into the season, but both have gone on completely different paths.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.

The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gain bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.

Whatever the result of Saturday's clash in Columbus may be, fans will be treated to a matchup between Heisman favorite Julian Sayin and the surging Nico Iamaleava.

Let's set the stage for this matchup:

Season Stats

Nico Iamaleava:

  • 1,659 passing yards
  • 165-269 pass comp/attempt
  • 63.7% completion
  • 12 TD
  • 7 INT
  • 22 sacks
  • 127.4 passer rating
  • 64.9 ESPN QBR
  • 474 rushing yards
  • 96 carries
  • 4.9 average rush yards
  • 4 TD
Julian Sayin:

  • 2,491 passing yards
  • 203-251 pass comp/attempt
  • 80.9% completion
  • 24 TD
  • 4 INT
  • 5 sacks
  • 192.6 passer rating
  • 91.1 ESPN QBR
  • 21 rushing yards
  • 25 carries
  • 0.8 average rush yards
  • 0 TD
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks at the video board during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Game

Nico Iamaleava vs. Nebraska (28-21, L):

  • 191 passing yards
  • 17-25 pass comp/attempt
  • 68.0% completion
  • 2 TD
  • 0 INT
  • 3 sacks
  • 158.6 passer rating
  • 89.1 ESPN QBR
  • 86 rushing yards
  • 15 carries
  • 5.7 average rush yards
  • 0 TD
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Julian Sayin @ Purdue (34-10, W):

  • 303 passing yards
  • 27-33pass comp/attempt
  • 81.8% completion
  • 1 TD
  • 1 INT
  • 2 sack
  • 162.9 passer rating
  • 87.6 ESPN QBR
  • -9 rushing yards
  • 4 carries
  • -2.3 average rush yards
  • 0 TD
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) lines up behind offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Sayin, Iamaleava Rank in Power 4 QB Power Rankings

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In ESPN's latest ranking of every Power Four quarterback in college football, Iamaleava comes in as the 41st signal-caller in the nation.

Here's what ESPN's Bill Connelly said about Iamaleava's ranking and how he's flexed his true potential a few times this season.

  • "There's no way to spin this season as a positive for Iamaleava, who voluntarily left a CFP team (Tennessee) to go 3-6 at UCLA, but he was vital to a three-game midseason winning streak that briefly brought life to a lifeless program, and his best game -- 166 passing yards, 150 non-sack rushing yards, five combined touchdowns against Penn State -- was a perfect showcase of his dual-threat potential."
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The football and analytical wizard deemed Buckeyes signal-caller Julian Sayin as the best at the position, ranking him No. 1.

  • "It's always hard to grade the guys who have the best supporting cast. Alabama's Mac Jones produced the best Total QBR of the decade in 2020 but lost the Heisman vote to one of his teammates, and if star receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to produce as he has of late (past two games: 16 catches, 260 yards, three touchdowns) he might prevent Sayin from winning the award as well.
  • "But as Ohio State has opened up the playbook and asked more of Sayin, he has responded with near perfection. He's first in the nation in Total QBR, completion rate (80.9%) and success rate (62.0%)"
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws over Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless (97) during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "Even with Smith and other star-caliber players at his disposal, his accuracy is incredible. This pass placement map has about as tight a radius as you'll ever see, even if some away-from-the-body catches also prove the awesomeness of his receivers."

Sayin shot up from No. 11 on the last iteration of these rankings and has a season QBR of 91.1. He's thrown for 2,491 yards, rushed for 56 non-sack yards and has 24 total touchdowns. Needless to say, UCLA will have its hands full in Columbus this week.

