5 Bold Bruins Predictions Ahead of Maryland Tip

The Bruins' lineup has seen significant changes as of late, meaning that the Bruins on this list could be on their last straw if they do not perform.

After losing a tough game to Wisconsin the Bruins are offically in full on panic mode. This can be seen in the recent lineups, as Trent Perry and Brandon Williams have gotten minutes as starters. UCLA should be able to win this one, but it will require the starters to have convincing performances.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After it was revealed that Skyy Clark had gone down with an injury, the next man up was Trent Perry. And with the small sample size as a starter he has proven to be more than capable of filling the scoring void that Skyy Clark left.

Against Wisconsin, Perry would score 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting, along with going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Perry also added three rebounds and two assists. His impact was felt, but we need to see a little bit more from him.

Prediction: 12 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB

Donovan Dent | G

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been the Bruins' most volatile player this season. Maryland will give him an opportunity to have a decent game, especially with Clark trending to miss this one. However, Dent needs to overcome some of his mental struggles for this to come to fruition.

With more scoring opportunities bound to be present, we could see Dent break 20 points for the fourth time this season. While his scoring will be needed in this one, we also hope to see him build on the Eric Dailey Jr connection from the game prior.

Prediction: 23 PTS, 6 AST, 2 REB

Brandon Williams | G

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and guard Eric Freeny (8) defend Cal Poly Mustangs forward Troy Plumtree (13) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While listed as a guard, Brandon Williams has seemingly filled in for Xavier Booker at the five. While this change was necessary as Williams offers most physicality in the paint, we really need to see more production other than his presence on the court.

Williams knows his minutes as a starter are limited, which in turn should mean he will play his best game of the season. If he is able to rebound well, in addition to an uptick in scoring, there is little doubt this change will be permanent.

Prediction: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr had a very good game against Wisconsin, scoring 18 points with ease in the paint, as well as a few coming off of some mid-range shots. A lot of this scoring came from Dent trusting Dailey deep in the paint, something we have not seen from past games this season.

Dailey Jr might see a dip in rebounding compared to his last game (eight), due to matchup concerns. However, we should see his scoring stay relatively the same if we continue to see the same connection between him and Dent.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau had a rough game against Wisconsin and was a massive driver in the Bruins' first-half struggles. It took him until late in the first half before he would see his first points of the game. This cannot happen if the Bruins hope to turn the ship around against Maryland.

Knowing Bilodeau this was most likely a one off outing, meaning he probably be back to normal. We should see him score well, but the biggest concern heading into this game is how he reacts to the Bruins new lineup. But all things considered Bilodeau still should have a solid game.

Prediction: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, we should see the Bruins have a very solid bounce-back game. This is a very hungry group of players looking to make their mark, not just to bolster their stats but to turn the season around. However, this is much easier said than done.

