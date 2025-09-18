Tim Skipper Introduces Himself to UCLA Faithful
Welcome to the Tim Skipper era, UCLA Bruins fans.
The former Fresno State interim head coach and UCLA special assistant to the head coach is replacing DeShaun Foster amid the Bruins' 0-3 start to the season.
During his first media availability on Wednesday, Skipper introduced himself and described his coaching style.
"That's a great question," Skipper said. "That is a great question, because, you know, you get, 'Oh, is he a players' coach?' And I really don't know what that means. But you get all those type of things.
"I'm going to tell you this: I'm tough, but I'm fair. And I coach with a lot of energy and pride. I care about what's happening. I'm all about the details. You take care of the little things, the big things will come. If you don't take care of the little things, the big things become problems. So, we're going to be detail-oriented. We're going to play fast. We're going to play hard. It's going to be a lot of love, but there's going to be a lot of tough love, too."
Skipper's Background
Skipper was brought on in mid-July after serving as Fresno State's interim head coach for the 2024 season. With that being said, let's get to know Skipper.
Skipper was named Fresno State's interim head coach just over a year ago after then-head coach Jeff Tedford announced he would be stepping down. He joined the staff back in 2021 as a linebackers coach and was moved up to assistant coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In 2024, despite taking over at the helm just a few weeks before the start of camp, he led the Bulldogs to a respectable 6-7 record and led the program to its fourth bowl game in four years. He also coached them to a 37-10 Isleta New Mexico Bowl win against the New Mexico State Aggies in 2023, giving him a 7-7 record with Fresno State.
Prior to his latest stint with Fresno State, he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Central Michigan in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the defensive coordinator for UNLV in the 2018-19 season, linebackers and running backs coach for Florida from 2015-18, assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Colorado State from 2012-14, linebackers/defensive run game coordinator and running backs coach for Fresno State from 2006-08 and 2009-11, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for Sacramento State from 2003-05, and the defensive backs coach and coordinator for Western New Mexico from 2001-02.
Skipper was also a linebacker for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000.
