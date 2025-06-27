Where Does UCLA's 2026 Class Rank After Losing 2 WRs?
Utah products Jaron and Kennan Pula officially de-committed from UCLA after being one of the Bruins' longest-tenured pledges from the class of 2026.
With their de-commits becoming more and more likely by the day, DeShaun Foster and Bruins wide receivers coach Burl Toller III have done a stellar job at bolstering their receivers group for the class, garnering five other pledges at the position in preparation to potentially lose the twins.
Jaron, a four-star prospect, was UCLA's highest-rated receiver in the class, though. Kennan, a three-star in his own right, was one of the Bruins' highest rated as well.
With all that being said, let's take a look at where these de-commitments land UCLA on various team recruiting rankings:
247Sports: The Bruins drop three spots on 247Sports' 2026 recruiting rankings, sitting at No. 14 after claiming a comfortable spot at 11 for the better part of the last couple of weeks. 247Sports has generally been the most favorable site towards UCLA's rankings, but they value Jaron's rating much more than others.
Rivals: UCLA dropped three spots on Rivals as well, this time from No. 10 to 13th. Rivals has wide receiver commit Jonah Smith as a four-star despite the other two sites previously having Jaron as the Bruins' only four-star prospect at the position. Nonetheless, still a solid rating for the Bruins.
On3: Of all the sites, On3 has been the least lenient of UCLA's class. Routinely hovering around 15, the Bruins drop to 18th after losing the two prospects.
Blair Angulo, college football recruiting analyst for 247Sports, reported their likely de-commitments from Westwood on Tuesday.
"Expecting the twins to de-commit from UCLA soon," Angulo said in a forum on BruinReportOnline. I've been told it's likely to happen this week. They took an official visit to Utah this past weekend."
Jaron announced his de-commitment first and was soon followed by Kennan.
"I’m extremely grateful to the entire UCLA staff for their belief in me and for extending an opportunity I’ll always appreciate," Jaron said on X Thursday. "With that said, after talking with my family and giving this a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to de-commit from UCLA and reopen my recruitment."
Kennan followed soon thereafter: "First off, I want to thank the coaching staff at UCLA for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of their program. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to de-commit and reopen my recruitment. Excited for what’s ahead."
