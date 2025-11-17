Kickoff Time For UCLA's Home Finale vs Washington Revealed
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) suffered another insurmountable loss on Saturday, dropping 48-10 to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
Regardless of the season behind them and the prospect of reaching a bowl game officially out of reach -- although UCLA had a 0.1% chance going into Saturday -- Tim Skipper and his squad are going to compete with whoever is in front of them.
Up next is UCLA's final home game of the season against the Washington Huskies. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be televised nationally on NBC. The Bruins are taking the big stage for a second consecutive week.
Washington's Week 12
Coming off a disappointing 13-10 upset loss to Wisconsin in Week 11, the Huskies responded by dominating the lowly Purdue Boilermakers, 49-13. Washington running back Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.
Washington was ranked 23rd on the CFP Top 25 before faltering to the Badgers last week. The win over Purdue put voters back on notice in this week's AP Top 25, as the Huskies received eight votes. They aren't exactly another ranked opponent on UCLA's daunting second half of season, but they are pretty close to it.
The Bruins host Washington in their final home game of the season (and potentially in the Rose Bowl ever) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Unsure of Nico Iamaleava's status ahead of the game after missing the Ohio State loss with a concussion, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 20.7% chance of winning the clash, which is one of the better chances they've had in a game this year.
Brace yourselves for Saturday
Now that the Ohio State game is behind us, the Bruins have just one home game remaining, and it may be bigger than we all think.
With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.
Adding to that, who knows if Nico Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.
Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.