Live Updates: UCLA Takes The Big Stage Against No. 2 Indiana
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are taking the main stage of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in hopes of extending their improbable midseason turnaround.
Not only do the Hoosiers have one of the best offenses in college football, led by Curt Cignetti and Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they also have one of the best defenses. Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel are going to have their hands full against this juggernaut, and the offense is going to have to step up.
Live updates as the game is happening can be found below:
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.