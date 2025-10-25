All Bruins

Live Updates: UCLA Takes The Big Stage Against No. 2 Indiana

Follow along as the Bruins go on the road against the red-hot Hoosiers.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are taking the main stage of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in hopes of extending their improbable midseason turnaround.

Not only do the Hoosiers have one of the best offenses in college football, led by Curt Cignetti and Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they also have one of the best defenses. Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel are going to have their hands full against this juggernaut, and the offense is going to have to step up.

Live updates as the game is happening can be found below:

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387

