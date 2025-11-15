Live Updates: UCLA Takes on No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gaining bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
Live updates of the clash in Columbus as it's happening can be found below:
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Saturday, Nov. 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: NBC
TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 372
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)
