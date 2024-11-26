3 Players From Southern Utah UCLA Must Be Prepared For
The UCLA Bruins take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in what could be argued as the biggest game for UCLA yet this season.
Coming in with a 6-1 record, the Thunderbirds have found cohesiveness early on their offense. The Bruins must find ways to limit the production of these three Thunderbird players.
Jamir Simpson
The Thunderbirds are coming into the battle against UCLA having won two straight. Their recent 82-67 victory over the Idaho Vandals was led by senior guard Jamir Simpson. Simpson has been electric for the Thunderbirds in the seven games played.
Over the six wins the Thunderbirds have racked up so far, Simpson has led his team in points scored in half of them. Coming into the battle against UCLA, Simpson averages 18.4 points per game, has a 47.7 field goal percentage, and is an above-average rebounder for the team as well.
Simpson dropped 21 points against the Vandals and had a 56.3 field goal percentage. Simpson is an elite shooter for the Thunderbirds and a player that the Bruins will need to find the answer to early if they want to stay in the game.
Dominique Ford
Another player the Bruins need to keep an eye out for on the court is senior guard Dominique Ford. Ford is second on the Thunderbirds in average points scored behind Simpson. Ford has averaged 13.9 points per game for the team and obtains a 47.1 field goal percentage.
In the Thunderbird victory over Idaho, Ford had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. While shooting is the primary in Ford's game, he can be dangerous in other offensive and defensive aspects for his team if he is forgotten about.
Jamari Sibley
The third player to keep an eye on for the Bruins from Utah is senior forward Jamari Sibley. Sibley in his second season with the Thunderbirds, has already put his 6-foot-8 frame to use for the team. Sibley leads the squad in rebounds, averaging seven per game.
While Sibley does not get a lot of shots off and or lands points, averaging 8 per game, he brings the team effort that will push them down the court to keep the momentum swinging in their favor. Sibley has totaled 1.7 assists per game on average already and 1.3 blocks as well.
With the Bruins coasting so far in the early season, their defense must come into play to neutralize the Thunderbird's accurate shooters if they want to walk out victorious.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.