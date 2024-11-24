Keys to a UCLA Win Over Southern Utah
The UCLA Bruins have a few day's rest before their next matchup, and they are going to want every ounce of energy they have when they face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The two teams will enter the game over the .500 mark, and each only suffering one loss each.
The Bruins are riding high currently, outscoring their opponents by 24 points or more through their six games this season. UCLA comes off another 80-plus-point victory over its opponent, and things have continued to click for the team.
But the Thunderbirds are also a team that has been able to put up big differential numbers against their opponents this season. The Thunderbirds have a 15.5-point differential, which leads the WAC conference. The Thunderbirds also have averaged 84.3 points per game.
The Bruins will need their offensive contributors to shine against Southern Utah if UCLA wants to land the victory over the Thunderbirds. While the points differentials are spread out between the two teams, so long as UCLA is able to create breathing room, they can be victorious.
Key contributors for UCLA so far this season have been junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and senior guard Kobe Johnson. Bilodeau leads the team in average points scored per game with 15 and averaged 6.2 rebounds per game. He had a strong performance in UCLA's recent win, dropping 11 points with four rebounds.
Johnson, in his first season with the Bruins, has also proven himself as a key asset to have on the court. He has the ability to put up points in the mid-teens but has focused his game on steals and rebounds so far this year. Johnson leads the team with 2.8 steals on average per game and 5.3 rebounds as well.
While the team has been able to mesh well together on the court, UCLA will also need its younger Bruins to step up if it wants to take down Southern Utah. Sophomore guards Eric Dailey Jr and Sebastian Mack have shown they can contribute to their team given their time on the court.
Dailey Jr is second on the team in average points per game, with 11.8, followed by Mack, who averaged 10.2 points per game. Both sophomores have averaged 1.7 assists per game thus far.
UCLA needs to live up to its average points allowed so far in order to win its fifth straight. The Bruins' opponents have averaged 54 points against them, ranking them second in the Big Ten for points allowed and sixth in the country.
