3 Players From Washington UCLA Must Be Prepared For
The UCLA Bruins have been on a hot streak as of late, and it is coming at the right time ahead of the start of Big Ten play. The Bruins take on the Washington Huskies in their next matchup, a Huskies team that could pose problems from these three-star players.
The first player the Bruins will need to limit in the game is senior Great Osobor. Osobor is in his first year with the Huskies, and he is making it count thus far. Going into the game against UCLA, Osobor leads the team in a multitude of categories.
Osobor leads the Huskies with average minutes played on the court, with 32 minutes, and has been their main scorer, averaging 14.6 points a game in the seven that Washington has played. Osobor also leads the team in rebounds (10.3), assists (3.9), and turnovers per game (3.3).
While Osobor has been the man leader on offense for the Huskies, it has all come from field goal attempts and not from three-point shots. Going into the game, Osobor has a 0% three-point percentage, which can help the Bruins eliminate Osobor as a threat beyond the three-point line.
The second player UCLA will look to contain is sophomore Tyler Harris. Also, in his first season with the Huskies, Harries has brought a well-needed offensive shooter to this Washington crew. Leading the team in blocks per game and three-point goal percentage, Harris poses a major threat to UCLA.
Harris's three-point percentage is the second highest on the Huskies, with 48% of the time Harris's threes going in. Harris has a 52.9 field goal percentage, so with the combo of Osobor and Harris, the Bruins's defense will need to step up if they want to secure their first conference win.
The last player the Bruins need to stop is Tyree Ihenacho. Ihenacho has averaged 24.6 minutes on the court so far this season, and while he does not take most of the shots, he is a key in the Huskies assist game. With 2.4 assists on average per game, Ihenacho will look to feed both Osobor and Harris to score points for the Huskies.
Ihenacho is fourth on the Huskies in rebounds and ranks second on the team behind Osobor in turnovers per game. While the Huskies have two main shooters, the Bruins will need to stop the entirety of the Huskies team when their game comes.
