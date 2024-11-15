4 Bruins to Watch in Lehigh Game
UCLA got a wake-up call when it was upset by New Mexico a week ago, but after a great response in their bounce-back win over Boston University, the Bruins will be looking to keep the momentum going when they host Lehigh on Friday.
A number of Bruins who struggled against New Mexico answered with solid performances against Boston. All hands were on deck in that blowout win, and that will need to continue to be the case the rest of the way.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to watch in Friday's contest:
G Lazar Stefanovic
Stefanovic got his first start of the year in Monday's win over New Mexico, and he made the most of it.
The senior guard finished with 13 points, which tied the game-high. He was 3-of-5 from deep, the only Bruin to make multiple 3s in the contest. His success beyond the arc is much needed for a team that has lacked a shooting presence so far this season, and what he was able to do in just 18 minutes of play should earn him more starts throughout the rest of the season.
Coach Mick Cronin has said the lineups will change throughout the year, so it's not a guarantee Stefanovic will start again on Friday. But regardless of where he is in the rotation, you can expect him to have a positive impact.
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey continues to thrive in his first year with the Bruins. He also tallied 13 points in Monday's win and added five rebounds, two assists and three steals as well.
Dailey has been one of the more consistent players on the team so far this season, and it's starting to seem like the success of this squad will depend heavily on his performances.
F Tyler Bilodeau
After three solid outings to start the season, Bilodeau struggled on Monday, finishing with just 6 points on 3-of-8 shooting. It wasn't a game he really needed to shine in, as his teammates carried the load, but once Big Ten play begins, he can't afford to have lackluster performancees like he did against Boston.
It will be interesting to see how the transfer responds on Friday night.
G Skyy Clark
Clark also didn't get much going against Boston, turning in just 4 points while going 1-for3 from the field.
Not only did he not leave much of a dent in the scoring column, but the aggressiveness wasn't there. This team will need more from the transfer guard than just three shot attempts in 26 minutes of play.
