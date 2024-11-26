4 Bruins to Watch in Southern Utah Game
UCLA men's basketball will look to keep its win streak alive when it hosts Southern Utah on Tuesday.
A number of Bruins have been playing well lately, and another team effort will be necessary for UCLA to defend its home court on Tuesday.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to keep an eye out for in this matchup.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews had a solid outing against Cal State Fullerton laqst Friday, but his play hasn't been consistent. With conference play starting next week, it's crucial that Andrews gets into a rhthym, which means he needs to carry over last week's performance into this next matchup.
The junior guard is now a veteran on this team, and more is being asked of him. It's time for him to start stringing together above-average performances on a more consistent basis.
C Aday Mara
Mara is in a similar position. He, too, had a strong performance against Cal State Fullerton, but that needs to be built on in Tuesday's contest.
That means protecting the ball, establishing dominance in the post and overall, being a positive contributor whenever he is out on the floor.
G Trent Perry
Perry had his best collegiate outing yet last Friday. The freshman posted 10 points in 12 minutes.
With another great outing against Southern Utah, the young guard would put himself in a great spot heading into conference play, as consistent success should lead to conidence, which, of course, is crucial for a freshman.
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson was the star of the game in the Bruins' win over Cal State Fullerton. He turned in an all-around performance, recording 12 points, dishing out five assists, grabbing six boards and stealing the ball six times. He led the team in all categories.
It was Johnson's best game yet as a Bruin and one that could ignite a great season.
We'll see if it carries over into Tuesday's game.
UCLA's meeting with Southern Utah is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST at Pauley Pavilion. After that, the Bruins will have a week off before they start Big Ten play with a road matchup against Washington.
