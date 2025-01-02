4 Bruins to Watch in UCLA-Nebraska
No. 15 UCLA is riding high with an 11-2 record and a shared possession of the top spot in the Big Ten as it comes off a huge upset over Gonzaga.
Now is where the season gets interesting -- non-conference play is in the rearview mirror and the Bruins will get to test where they truly stack up against the rest of the Big Ten as every game from here on out will be a conference matchup.
It all starts with their meeting with Nebraska on Saturday. UCLA has been able to rely heavily on its depth thus far this season, as every win has been an overall team effort.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to be on the lookout for in Saturday's matchup:
G Dylan Andrews
Scoring-wise, Andrews has been nonexistent in the Bruins' last two games, which is rather alarming considering the level of competition he was up against. UCLA is going to need him to be productive when it faces tough opponents the rest of the way, and so far, he hasn't shown he can be.
Andrews went scoreless against Gonzaga and scored just 2 points the game before against North Carolina. The lack of production as of late has been rather surprising considering his 21-point outing against Prairie View A&M.
Andrews needs to get back into a rhythm against Nebraska. He's too important to this team to not be a contributor.
F Tyler Bilodeau
Surprisingly, Bilodeau wasn't all that impactful either against Gonzaga. He finished with just 7 points, and as the Bruins' best player, he has to be one of the top contributors when his team faces top-15-level teams.
Considering the season he has had, though, it shouldn't be an issue. Expect Bilodeau to return to his usual level of play against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.
G Eric Daily Jr.
Dailey has been exceptional at times for this UCLA team. After recording just 2 points against North Carolina, he responded with one of his best games of the season against Gonzaga, leading his team in scoring with 18 points. He also posted six rebounds and four steals.
Dailey hasn't always been able to build off a big performance this season, so we'll see if he does so on Saturday.
G Skyy Clark
Clark has really been coming along as of late, and his recent production has been crucial. He has shown he can be counted on in big games, posting 11 points against Gonzaga and 9 against North Carolina the game before. And it's not just the scoring -- he nearly had a double-double against the Bulldogs as he grabbed eight boards, and he also dished out seven assists, tying his career high.
It will be interesting to see if Clark can keep up the consistency and carry that strong outing into Saturday.
