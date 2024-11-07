4 Bruins to Watch in UCLA's Matchup With New Mexico
UCLA men's basketball will be back on the hardwood four days after winning its season opener against Rider on Monday.
As the Bruins prepare to take on New Mexico in Henderson, Nevada, on Friday, there will be some key UCLA players fans will be hoping carry over their Game 1 performances into Game 2, and others who are going to need to step up.
Here are four Bruins to keep an eye on on Friday:
F Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau was everything fans expected in the Bruins' season opener, dropping 18 points while grabbing six boards and making an impact on defense at the same time with two steals and a block.
The UCLA faithful will be couting on the transfer forward to come back out with a similar outing on Friday.
G Skyy Clark
Clark was rather underwheliming in his Bruins debut, posting just 3 points and going 1-of-5 from the field. He did, however, make his impact felt through his playmaking, dishing out seven assists.
Perhaps it was just first-game adjustments. There's no question Clark will come out and remind the country what he can do from a scoring standpoint; it's ust a matter of when.
Fans will be hoping it happens Friday.
G Sebastian Mack
Fans are excited about this sophomore guard's trajectory, and rightfully so. Mack showed signs of his potential last season and now, it's time to demonstrate it on a more consistent basis.
Mack turned in a strong season-opening performance, recording 12 points, two rebounds and an assists, but now the key will be to keep that scoring consistent.
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his Bruins debut, but he turned the ball over three times.
If there's anything the transfer guard needs to improve on in his game -- and there's not a whole lot -- it's ball security. But fortunately for him, that's an easy fix.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.