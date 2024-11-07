UCLA's Sebastian Mack Took the Necessary Steps to Grow From Year 1 to Year 2
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack is probably the main X-factor on this UCLA men's basketball team.
A player who showed a lot of promise as a freshman last year, Mack is looking to turn the page and come into his own in Year 2.
UCLA's season opener against Rider on Monday indicated the sophomore could be well on his way to doing so. Mack posted 12 points, two rebounds and an assist in the Bruins' win.
It was clear Mack had put in the work this offseason.
"I would say, I just, I watched film a lot during offseason, learned how to pick coach's brain a little better and just try to apply it to the game," Mack told reporters on Thursday, "not be so out of control. I know a lot last year, I made some mental mistakes when I could have just taken my time with it, so that's what I've just been trying to apply."
Mack discussed what he does to try to limit those mistakes in-game.
"It's just reaction," he said. "You got to read defenses and see what they do and how they adjust to what you do, and you just got to make the right reads from there."
For the most part, Mack was able to do that on Monday.
"I feel like I did a good job," he did. "I feel like it's always still room to improve, but I feel like, for my first game, I did good, coming off the bench, showing all aspects of the game, but all of it just contributing to a win."
Mack had a fire in his belly coming into this season, determined to do what he can to help lead his team to wins.
"I feel like that coming into my sophomore season, I was already committed, Mack said. "I was just wanting to do whatever it takes to win. Coming off a losing season, I would say. So, I just came in mentally focused and just just trying to make the best out of what I can do to help the team win."
Mack and the Bruins will be back out on the court Friday when they face New Mexico.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.