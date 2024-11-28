Areas UCLA Needs to Improve in Going Into Big Ten Play
UCLA men's basketball has cruised to a 6-1 record, its only loss coming in its second game of the season when it was upset by New Mexico.
The Bruins haven't been challenged since that New Mexico game, as they faced five consecutive mid-major opponents, with every meeting having been at home.
Next week will be telling, though, as UCLA will begin Big Ten play, starting with its matchup with Washington on Tuesday.
For the Bruins to jump out to a quality start to conference play, they still have some areas to clean up:
3-Point Efficiency
UCLA is shooting less than 32% from deep, which is good for just 258th in the nation. While it is averaging just over six 3-pointers a game, the efficiency is lacking, and that isn't going to be a recipe for success in conference play.
Defensive Rebounding
The Bruins have been dominating their opponents on the boards so far, but in regards to defensive rebounds, they rank 240th in the nation with a mere average of 24.7 per game. That's rather alarming when you consider their level of competition so far.
Turnovers
if you aren't struggling in the turnover department at this point in the season, you're one of the rare ones.
That's to say it's normal to be excelling at protecting the ball this early in the season, but again, considering its level of competition, UCLA's 11.3 turnovers a game is a concern. It ranks 254th in the country in the category.
Overall, UCLA has responded admirably since falling to New Mexico, but next week will tell just how far it has really come since.
"I look in the mirror when stuff like that [losing to New Mexico] happens," said Bruins coach Mick Cronin after UCLA's win over Southern Utah on Tuesday. "It’s my fault if he doesn’t play well, it’s always my fault. We weren’t ready as a group to play that hard. Obviously, from here on out, we’ve got Big Ten play starting the next two games, then three top-20 teams -- that’s your December. So we’re going to find out. But that’s on me to make sure we’re ready. I need Dylan and Skyy to start helping Sebastian with the scoring. Obviously, Trent’s got a world of talent. We’re just trying to get him comfortable because that’s what is going to win.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.