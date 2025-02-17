BREAKING: UCLA Still Left Out of Rankings
When it comes to the national ranking, you can't afford to slip up. Even if you're on a lengthy win streak.
That was the case for UCLA, and even despite its seven-game win streak, the Bruins were left just outside the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll last week.
Falling to Illinois, of course, didn't help their case, even if the Bruins did put together an admirable comeback in a hostile road environment.
UCLA would then redeem itself with a road win in yet another tough atmosphere, downing Indiana at Assembly Hall on Friday.
But the Bruins' production last week once again wasn't enough to get them in this week's rankings.
UCLA received 56 votes in the AP Poll this week and was the third closest team to not make the cut. As for the Coaches Poll, it received 49 votes and was the second team out.
Now, the Bruins will be back at home with yet another opportunity to prove themselves as a Top-25 team. They will then host Ohio State on Sunday.
If UCLA is able to sweep this week, a solid argument can be made for its worthiness as a ranked team.
"For us, it’s about the NCAA Tournament," said Bruins coach Mick Cronin after the win over Indiana. "That’s just the way it is. I told these guys for the last two days [that] Illinois was good practice for us to try to execute when we’re down and make a comeback. You’re in that situation in March. We did a great job of that. We did not get the W, but we did a great job.
"Tonight, we’ve got to learn how to play with the lead. We can watch film on both of those when we get home and try to learn. But I told the guys, if we keep getting out-rebounded, we’re not going anywhere in March. Eventually, we’re going to play somebody like Indiana that just doesn’t turn the ball over, so you can’t be +8 in the turnover margin to make up for the rebounding. They went to the four guards a lot tonight, but Ballo was a load for us.”
