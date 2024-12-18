Bruins' Andrews Continues to Thrive With Season-High
The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-1) came back home on Tuesday night and dominated the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-10) with a 111-75 blowout win to extend their winning streak to nine games which featured a season-high performance from junior guard Dylan Andrews.
Andrews passed his previous season-highs in scoring with 21 points and six assists. He was on fire, going 8-12 from the field and 3-4 from 3-point range. It was Andrews' best performance since the final game of his sophomore year when he dropped 24 in a Pac-12 Tournament loss to Oregon.
Andrews played 32 of the 40 minutes in a 36-point blowout win and was asked postgame if he was surprised that he received so many minutes in such a wide victory. He is well aware of the games on the horizon for this team and knows he needs all the action he can get in preparation.
"No, just games like this -- we're getting ready to go to New York, and we got Gonzaga coming up too, so we got to play every game just like it's it's our last," Andrews said. "So I knew for a fact we were going to come in, I knew they were a grimy team, and we just were ready to play."
The Bruins are traveling to New York City this weekend to battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. It will be one of the final non conference games of their season before wrapping up with No. 13 Gonzaga before Big Ten play resumes.
Andrews has continued to progress every game this season, and his best scoring night came just two games after his thrilling bank-shot 3-pointer on the road against No. 12 Oregon, trailing by one with just seconds left in the game. He has made immense strides this year.
The Gardena, Calif. native is in his third season with the Bruins and one of the longest-tenured players on head coach Mick Cronin's squad. He knows what it takes to win and be a key factor within the Bruins program and showed on Tuesday night that he is one of the elite scorers in the nation.
