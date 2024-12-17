Bruins Basketball Continues to Climb National Rankings
The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (9-1) jumped on nine spots in the latest Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 after an impressive comeback win over the Arizona Wildcats (4-5) last Saturday night. The Bruins are playing their best ball and are being rewarded for it with their new national rank.
After beginning the year as the 22nd-best team in the nation, an early loss to New Mexico would drop the Bruins out of the Top 25 before their next seven games would help them regain that status at No. 24 after their win over No. 12 Oregon two weeks ago.
The Bruins have now earned two conference wins against a pair of solid programs, along with handing the Ducks their first loss of the season. They followed that performance by defeating the Wildcats after trailing by 13 points with just 10 minutes left to play. This team is extremely resilient.
As the non-conference schedule comes to a close, the Bruins will face Prairie View A&M (1-8) on Tuesday night at home before taking on blue-blood powerhouse North Carolina (6-4) and another top team in the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The Bruins have been picked as one of the top favorites to win the Big Ten this season after showing their defensive prowess coupled with the depth and experience that comes with several new transfer players that have made a major impact.
The last few games and the next couple approaching will be a good measuring stick test to see where this team will stack up against several Top-25 Big Ten teams they will face this season. The Big Ten has five teams currently ranked nationally and the Bruins will face each of them this season.
If the Bruins continue to impress and pick up wins against some of the nation's best, they will surely be a top-15 team come conference play, which starts on Jan. 4 against Nebraska on the road. The Bruins have a great chance to make some noise and become one of the best teams in the country.
