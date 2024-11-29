Bruins Basketball Has Been Unstoppable Going Into Conference Play
The UCLA Bruins have taken command of their young season, putting up terrific offensive numbers, holding their opponents to the bare minimum and showcasing the talent they bring for the rest of the season.
With the younger players stepping up early and the veterans leading the way, the Bruins have been a force to be reckoned with. Now riding a five-game winning streak, four of which with the Bruins dropping 80 points or more, UCLA's success does not seem to be on the decline anytime soon.
Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau and sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. leading the charge for the Bruins in average points per game, each with 10-plus, has been what UCLA has needed. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack has also shown he can contribute, averaging 9.9 points per game. The Bruins' offense has been stellar from point value.
The Bruins have also had a strong assist team, maneuvering the basketball around to the best possible shooter and not leaving points on the board. Guards Dylan Andrews and Kobe Johnson have averaged just under four assists per game, leading the team in assists.
The same two men leading the Bruins in points scored are also leading the way for the rebound game. Bilodeau and Dailey are averaging 5.5 rebounds per game between the two of them.
The Bruins, as a whole, have averaged 37.7 rebounds per game.
With the help of the 80 points or more scored per game, the Bruins have jumped their average points per game total to 79.6. With their field goal percentage at 48.2%, there has been one inconsistency when it comes to the Bruins offense.
The Bruins' 3-point percentage has been 31.7%, a big decrease compared to their field goal percentage. While the Bruins have struggled to land those 3s, they have made up with it making just under half of their normal field goal attempts, securing points on the board in almost every possession of the ball.
The Bruins will look to push their winning streak to six games in the first matchup against a conference opponent when Washington comes to town for yet another UCLA home game on Tuesday.
