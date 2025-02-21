REPORT: Bruins are Top Team in One Crucial Stat Category
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) may be coming off a setback loss to Minnesota earlier this week, but there is still strong hope for this team's ability to perform in the postseason. One key stat proves that the Bruins are a team that can go on a potential run in March.
To be a successful team in the conference tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament, defense is paramount. Forcing teams on scoring droughts that keep them off the scoreboard for minutes on end can singlehandedly win games for teams in the tournament. UCLA possesses that power.
According to college basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa, the Bruins are ranked fourth in terms of the most scoring droughts forced of four minutes or longer. They have forced 19 of those four-minute skids, with their longest defensive stand being just over eight minutes long (482 sec).
Essentially, the Bruins do a phenomenal job of keeping teams off the scoreboard for an extended period of time which can allow them to mount a comeback or extend a lead depending on the circumstance.
UCLA is the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten and ranked 23rd in the country, allowing just 64.7 points per game. It also forces 15.85 turnovers per game, which is tied for 10th in the nation, another leading cause of its stunning defensive success.
The only issue is that UCLA is not the greatest scoring team, which can limit the ground gained from forcing such impressive droughts. It averages just 75 points as an offense, ranking 154th across Division I. The Bruins must take advantage of the defensive success that they continue to create.
The only other three teams that rank higher in Miyakawa's data set are No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 5 Houston and unranked Saint Mary's. The two ranked teams are top favorites to win the national tournament, which bodes well for the Bruins as they approach the conclusion of the regular season.
Even when the offense tends to struggle, the Bruins have found a way to win games without the ball in their hands. They have held several Top-25 opponents to some of their lowest totals of the season, including multiple scoring droughts to take over games. We will see if the trend continues in March.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.