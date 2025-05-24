REPORT: UCLA Hoops Still in Top 10 in Recent Rankings
UCLA basketball completely flipped the outlook on its program since its exit from the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
It didn't seem the Bruins got the respect they deserved despite finishing fourth in a very good Big Ten conference, their first year in the league. But their inconsistency held them back all year, and while their ceiling was quite high, it wasn't often that they reached it.
Now, UCLA is being considered a true conference contender, just as they were going into last season. Only this time, it's being viewed as one of the 10 best teams in the nation, setting up expectations that have been held against great UCLA teams of old, ones that went on to be remembered for years to come.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish still has the Bruins in his top 10, dropping only one spot from the site's previous rankings, which had them at No. 9.
"This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top four scorers - specifically Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark - from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament," Parrish wrote.
"That core will be joined by a recruiting class featuring New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown, San Diego transfer Steven Jamerson and North Carolina Central transfer Anthony Peoples Jr."
You can also mention former four-star prospect Trent Perry, who is expected to make a significant leap in his sophomore season.
Meanwhile, Florida, the reigning national champion, jumped nine spots after landing guard Boogie Fland, who transferred over from Arkansas. The Gators come in just four spots ahead of UCLA.
The Bruins were one of the nine teams behind Florida that dropped a spot. They are the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only Purdue (No. 4) and Michigan (No. 8). And additional five Big Ten teams made the top 26, including Michigan State (No. 15), Oregon (No. 16), Illinois (No. 25), Wisconsin (25) and Ohio State (No. 26).
Houston still holds the No. 1 spot, expected to avenge its national championship loss.
