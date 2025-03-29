Young UCLA Guard's Chances of Increased Role in 2026
With all the moving pieces happening within the world of college basketball, it hasn't been as easy to focus on the NCAA Tournament. The UCLA Bruins were eliminated in the second round of the tournament, so lucky for them, they have the chance to focus on which players are staying and which are leaving.
Despite next season feeling like a world away, the Bruins have to act fast with their plan and direction of this squad for the future. After a strong first season in the Big Ten conference, UCLA will have to do more going into Year 2.
Speaking of year number two, one UCLA player that has committed to coming back to the Bruins next season is guard Trent Perry. Perry played in 32 games and averaged 11.4 minutes of time on the court. With all the moving pieces already, the chances of Perry seeing a role increase next season is possible.
Perry's first season in college ball went as it typically does for a freshman coming off of the bench. On the season, Perry averaged just over 3 points per game, shot 34.3% beyond the arc, and put up just under two rebounds per game. Obviously going forward, Perry is looking for more.
The biggest performance up to this point in his collegiate career came against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds way back in the final contest in the month of November. In the game, Perry played in 23 minutes, scored nine points, and collected five rebounds and five assists.
Still learning how to be an efficient player at the college level, Perry was showcasing his worth on all sides of the basketball. Sure, he dropped nine points, but the five rebounds and assists respectfully is the type of performance that head coach Mick Cronin would ask from any of his players, seniors or freshmen.
Perry should have the goal of improving his field goal success rate, as he averaged 36.9% in those shots. Granted his playing time wasn't always stable, the soon to be sophomore guard will have a lot to prove in earning his spot on the team next season.
