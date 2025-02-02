Bruins Can Take Advantage of Big Ten's Top Team
The UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) are playing their best basketball of the season at the most ideal time as they are in the depths of the most difficult portion of their schedule. Their next opponent will be a tall task, but this team has shown its ability to go toe-to-toe with any team in the nation.
On Tuesday night, the Bruins will host the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1), currently the No. 1 team in the Big Ten, which saw its 13-game win streak snapped by the USC Trojans on Saturday night at the Galen Center. Can the Bruins find a way to capitalize on a vulnerable Michigan State team?
The Spartans are one of the deepest teams in the country with just one player averaging 10 or more points per game, yet they still average 81.3 points per game. They have a myriad of different scoring options and are the number two rebounding team in the country to earn even more opportunities.
The Bruins have now won five straight to close out the month of January. They are averaging just over 80 points per game during this run and have played some of the best defense of the year, averaging 13 forced turnovers as well.
UCLA is the No. 1 overall defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 64.5 points per game. The hometown crowd, along with the suffocating defensive prowess of this team, is going to pose some issues for a Michigan State team that is responding from a narrow loss to the Bruins' greatest rivals.
There is a strong chance that this will be a ranked matchup as the Bruins will likely be inside the Top 25 after winning two of their five games against ranked teams. They have earned the right to return to being a ranked team and have shown the ability to beat any team, no matter their talent level.
The Bruins are trying to protect an impressive 11-1 record at home with a strong 4-1 record this season against Top-25 teams, a major advantage for them considering how well they play when the pressure is on. UCLA will seek a sixth consecutive victory and a very manageable upset win.
