UCLA Reviving Football Rivalry on the Hardwood This Season
UCLA is taking on California in a non-conference game at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, in San Francisco as part of the Empire Classic Benefitting Wounded Warrior Projects on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
The stored football rivalry fell apart along with the collapse of the Pac-12 two seasons ago, and now Mick Cronin and the men's basketball program is giving the matchup a new look.
"We are thrilled to add Cal to our non-conference schedule this season," Cronin said in a statement released by UCLA Athletics announcing the game. "Obviously, we have a strong fan base up in the Bay Area. I'm encouraging all our Northern California alumni and fans to support us at Chase Center on Nov. 25 when we take on the Golden Bears. Our team has never played at Chase Center before, and I know our guys are looking forward to the opportunity. This is a win-win for college basketball on the West Coast, and we're excited to add this game to our schedule in November."
This adds to another UCLA site this coming season, as the team announced it would play against Gonzaga at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
UCLA Athletics added more information about the game and the Empire Classic:
"UCLA's game against California will be the showcase game of the four-team field, which also includes Sacramento State and Presbyterian. Television details and the game time for UCLA's contest against California will be announced at a later date.
"As part of the Empire Classic, the Bruins will host Sacramento State and Presbyterian in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. UCLA's game against Sacramento State is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18. The Bruins will return to action versus Presbyterian on Friday, Nov. 21.
"Wooden Athletic Fund members, season ticket members and Den Pass holders will have the opportunity to request tickets through UCLA. Tickets will be allotted based upon Wooden Athletic Fund recognition level, lifetime giving to UCLA Athletics and consecutive years as a season ticket member. Fans can also find ticket information regarding the Empire Classic later this summer by visiting the event's official website (link here).
"UCLA will face California for the first time since the 2023-24 season, when the two programs split a pair of regular-season contests. California defeated UCLA in Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 6, 2024, before the Bruins secured a win at California's Haas Pavilion on Feb. 10, 2024.
"In all, the Bruins have recorded a 147-101 all-time record against California. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, UCLA has gone 12-1 against the Golden Bears. The two schools last faced off on a neutral court at the 2010 Pac-10 Tournament in Los Angeles (Staples Center), with California earning a 72-58 win over UCLA."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.