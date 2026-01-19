3 Main Takeaways From Cori Close's Press Conference

The Bruins would wallop a No. 12 Maryland team 97-67, in a game where the Bruins proved to be the best in the nation.

By far one of UCLA's most impressive wins this season from top to bottom. Entering this matchup, there was a lot of speculation that Maryland would be able to keep this game close; however, UCLA proved that it is no easy task. Here is what Cori Close had to say:

Lauren Betts' Impact

Lauren Betts did not have the best game, but she still made a huge impact overall. Offensively, it was clear that if Maryland was going down, it would not be because of Lauren Betts. Still, Lauren Betts consistently made the correct decisions that eventually led to the win.

''I thought Lauren Betts was spectacular in that she led us in passion plays, and she did it in 22, I think, minutes or 24 minutes of play. I thought she did all the little things. I thought her poise in the double and triple team was so good. Every time she made a great read out of that, somebody else on our team benefited. Bottom line is we made winning plays, and that's against a very good Maryland team.'' Cori Close

How Maryland Gave UCLA Trouble

While the scoreboard might not show it, at one point, Maryland was sticking with the Bruins in the first half, only behind by 12 at halftime. While not that threatening, UCLA knew they had to do something about that in the second, which ultimately catapulted UCLA to the win.

"We didn't defend the three-point line the way that we needed to. They're a difficult guard for us in some ways because on, the one hand, we wanted Lauren.

They usually had a non-shooting post in that Lauren or our five players could really be a great help defender, but then you had to recognize when they went in ball screen for a shooter because now you needed to step up and close that space." Cori Close

Turnover Problems Remain

If Maryland would've beat UCLA everyone would have known where to point fingers. The Bruins gave up 16 turnovers in this one compared to the Terp's 9. If not for the incredible shooting night, UCLA would have been in real trouble. It is clear what is holding UCLA back this season.

"We just weren't making very good decisions on that, and we actually really got on them. I mean, we had, I think, eight turnovers at half or maybe even, I think, 10 turnovers at half, which I was not happy about. And then, on top of that, we still scored 47 points. And I'm like, that just shows you that how far below— low your potential you're playing when you turn the ball over that much—so much and you still get 47 points." Cori Close

