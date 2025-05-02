UCLA Exits CBS Sports Classic
UCLA vs Kentucky. The West Coast dynasty versus the Bluegrass State powerhouse. However, while it's nice to see two blue bloods go at it in the modern day, it's been half a century since John Wooden and Adolph Rupp were shouting instructions to their players on the hardwood, and in these times, change is necessary.
Thus, UCLA has pulled out of its game with Kentucky during the CBS Sports Classic, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.
"UCLA vs. Kentucky might have had more of a blue blood feel, but St. John’s vs. Kentucky means Rick Pitino vs. Kentucky — for the first time since he was still at rival Louisville in 2016 — in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 20 in Atlanta," Rexrode wrote.
"That switcheroo for one of next season’s premier one-day men’s college basketball events was announced Thursday. UCLA opted out of the event and St. John’s took UCLA’s place opposite Kentucky. The other game in the doubleheader at State Farm Arena will pit North Carolina against Ohio State."
“We want to bolster our home schedule, and I know that our fans are excited for the opportunity to add a game to Pauley Pavilion,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.
Rexrode adds another potential reason behind the move.
"UCLA coach Mick Cronin commented several times last season on the challenges of the Bruins’ frequent trips east, in the program’s first season of Big Ten play," he said.
Cronin has not been shy expressing his feelings about the Bruins brutal travel schedule.
"We have to [travel] back four times," Cronin said in a press conference following a 94-70 home win over Iowa. "Oh, the Big Ten teams get to come to Los Angeles where it's 70 degrees one time a year. They don't even have to switch hotels. [UCLA and USC] are 12 miles apart, are you kidding me? Please tell me you're kidding me."
"We've seen the Statue of Liberty twice in the last three weeks while we were landing. We also saw the Capitol Building. And we’ve still got to go back, and then we’ve got to go back for the Big Ten tournament. They do it one time. I mean, he's asking me to feel sorry because Iowa had to come to L.A. for a few days?"
With the vision of getting more rest via home games, the move makes complete sense. The CBS Sports Classic will take place on December 20th in Atlanta, Georgia. It's unclear if the move will end UCLA's future participation in the event.
This is the first classic not to involve the Bruins, they are still scheduled to participate in the 2026 event.
