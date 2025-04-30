UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Breaking Down Bruins' Big Ten Schedule
The UCLA Bruins had their Big Ten schedule released for the 2025-26 season, hoping to receive a much more favorable schedule than this past year in their inaugural season in the conference. It is safe to say that many of the Bruins' conference contests will be much less difficult.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season. After what was an extremely difficult schedule last season, the Bruins will find relief in many of their opponents and the locations.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA will return to a more West Coast-centered schedule as they will only play Oregon, USC, and Washington, twice. Each of the other 14 Big Ten teams that they will play will be solo bouts. Their travel schedule is much easier than last year, finishing 13-7 in conference play.
The Bruins will avoid playing at arenas that accounted for five of their seven Big Ten losses last year. They will play Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, Purdue, and Maryland all at Pauley Pavilion this coming season, marking all five of the Bruins' road losses from this past season.
It can be argued that Mackey Arena (Purdue), Xfinity Center (Maryland), Jersey Mike's Arena (Rutgers), and Pinnacle Bank Arena (Nebraska) are some of the toughest places to play in the country, let alone the Big Ten. The Bruins will avoid each of those dire atmospheres and play those opponents at home.
On the other hand, UCLA will have to play Michigan State, Michigan and Wisconsin at their home arenas. Those are also three of the toughest places in the country, and I consider there to be at least two losses in that stretch.
Despite some rough road spots, it does not compare to last year. The Bruins will play Big Ten programs such as Penn State, Minnesota and Ohio State on the road, all programs that prioritize other sports over basketball. They are not tough gyms to win in as the road team.
Overall, the Bruins will likely be an above .500 team again in the Big Ten, going 15-5 in conference play. They will win almost all of their home games with a few minor hiccups on the road. This team is built for a Big Ten title push this coming year, with a favorable schedule to benefit.
