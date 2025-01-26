Bruins Continue to Win Games in Myriad of Ways
The UCLA Bruins (14-6, 5-4) recently earned their third-straight victory to once again rise above a .500 record in Big Ten play with an impressive road victory over the Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8). It was a gritty, low scoring battle, showing the Bruins ability to win games in several different ways.
Over its last three wins, UCLA has won in very different ways. In last week's win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Bruins blew them out with a 24-point victory behind one of their best shooting performances of the year.
They responded with a shootout win over the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers where both teams scored more than 80 points, and the Bruins found a way to outlast one of the country's top teams. They completed the trifecta with a low-scoring, hard-earned victory, allowing just 60 points in a close win.
Following Friday's win over the Huskies, junior guard Dylan Andrews spoke on his team's ability to win in a multitude of ways and the "no quit" mindset that the Bruins possess. They have adapted well to each game style and have continued to find ways to win despite the circumstances.
"It's just showing that no matter what's going on in the game, [opposing] team's going on a run or we're on the road including when we're at home, it just shows that whatever is going on in the game, we can get through it, no matter what," Andrews said. "No matter what happens, we could be down 9 points, we could be down 10 points, unless that clock says zero, we can still come back and win."
With a strong ability to win games in almost every single way, it will be very interesting to see how the Bruins take on their bitter rival, the USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4). Both teams are fairly similar, and the Bruins should find a way to make the game their own and take control early on.
UCLA will travel to the Trojans campus on Monday night for the rivals' first of two battles this season. If the Bruins are able to find another pivotal Big Ten win, their season will be on a much better trajectory than it was during their four-game skid. They could be all the way back with a win on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.