UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Road Win Over Washington
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' third-straight win, as they took down the Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8) on the road on Friday night. Several key performances led to the win despite UCLA having been without its top scorer for the majority of the contest.
The Bruins led by 4 at halftime and refused to allow the Huskies to make a final push to come back. Junior guard Dylan Andrews put the game on ice with a clutch 3-pointer to make it a 6-point game with less than 17 seconds to play amidst a late run from Washington. UCLA got it done, winning 65-60.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau exited the contest early with a visible ankle injury that kept him out of the remainder of the game. With zero points on just two shots, the rest of his team came through in a big way with four scorers in double figures.
Junior guard Skyy Clark and sophomore center Aday Mara led the Bruins with 12 points a piece. Mara had another sensational game, earning seven rebounds and five blocks, along with a dozen points in 30 minutes of action. Both players are finding key roles for the Bruins and succeeding in them.
UCLA did not shoot the ball extremely well but did just enough to win the ballgame. Its 3-point shooting became a major asset as it finished 9-17 from downtown, good for 52.9%. Clark went 3-5 from 3-point range while senior guard Kobe Johnson made two from deep, ultimately finishing with 11 points.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. had another stellar performance, pouring in 11 points of his own with five rebounds. Johnson has a team-high nine rebounds as the Bruins found 10 offensive rebounds with multiple coming in the final minutes amidst a very close game.
The most impressive point of this game was the Bruins' defensive performance. They held the Huskies to 60 points, the lowest total from an opponent since the Bruins' win over Arizona in mid-December when they allowed 54.
Washington's top scorer, senior forward Great Osobor, scored 16 points in the first half to lead all scorers. The Bruins' defense silenced him in the second half, holding him to just 3 points. Limiting Osobor was a massive game-changer as the Bruins took care of business on the road.
Coming up for UCLA, it will across town to face its bitter rivals, the USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4). This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams, which have both earned statement wins this season.
