Bruins' Defense Was Difference in Gonzaga Win
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-2) had a game plan for their matchup with the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday and executed it to perfection, specifically on the defensive side. The Bruins came out with a 65-62 win over the Bulldogs to earn their second ranked win of the season.
Gonzaga was the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 89.2 points per game. The Bruins, however, had the seventh-best defense in the nation, allowing just 58.4 points per game. The Bruins found a way to hold the Bulldogs to just 62, nearly 30 points under their season average.
It marked the lowest point total of the season for the Bulldogs, who put up five fewer shots than their average of 60 field goal attempts per game. UCLA held the Bulldogs under their average for field goal percentage and three-point percentage, all recipes to success and a major reason the Bruins won.
Rebounding the basketball was a key part of the Bruins' defensive plan as they out-rebounded Gonzaga, 37-32. They played without fouling as the Bulldogs attempted just eight free throws. Gonzaga made five more field goals, but made eight less free throws, a major difference in the game.
The Bruins also won the turnover battle, forcing 15 turnovers to their 14 on offense. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with four of the nine steals that the team earned. Sophomore center Aday Mara also chipped in with a pair of key blocks.
Coming into the contest, Coach Mick Cronin likely had a game plan that featured the Bulldogs caving to UCLA's style of play. Low-scoring ball games between the high 50s and low 60s, with the game being decided by one or two possessions due to their defensive prowess.
UCLA could not have executed better as the Bulldogs fell right into their type of game, struggling to create the same level of scoring that they are used to. Gonzaga is a team of long scoring runs and was unable to put any of those together due to the constant suffocation of the Bruin defense.
After a few days off over the New Year's break, the Bruins will be back to work on Jan. 4 to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on the road. It will be the third Big Ten game for this team as they hold a 2-0 record currently and will finish the remainder of their regular season against conference teams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.