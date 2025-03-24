BREAKING: UCLA Sophomore F Enters Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins have lost sophomore forward Devin Williams as he revealed on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal, per Blake Smith of RecruitsZone. Williams will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
The NCAA transfer portal opened up on Monday morning, and Williams wasted no time in getting his name in the mix of eligible transfer players. He will have until Tuesday, April 22, to settle on a school and find a new home for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Williams elected to redshirt this season, maintaining his eligibility from this season. It seemed to be a wise decision with the Bruins bringing in a handful of transfer forwards such as juniors Tyler Bilodeau and William Kyle III, as well as sophomore Eric Dailey Jr. The depth chart was not in Williams' favor this year.
The Riverside, California native played in just 10 games during his Bruin career, all as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. Williams scored a total of 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, averaging 3.3 minutes per game. He will be searching for a school that will allow him to be more of a productive piece.
Williams' best game in a Bruin uniform came in November of 2023, scoring a career-high 6 points with two rebounds in 7 minutes of action against Long Island University. He concludes his UCLA career as a guy who never really broke into the common rotation, causing his redshirt this season.
The 6-10, 200-pound big man is a former four-star recruit, ranked 15th in the state of California coming out of the 2023 class and the No. 16 power forward in his class, per 247Sports. He had several other offers across high-level Division I basketball and may look to stay at the Power Four level or head to a group of five programs.
It is always tough to see players leave the program, but sometimes, it is required to give the player their best chance at success. Williams' decision to transfer may mean that the current veteran big men are staying, prompting him to enter the portal and find a new destination.
